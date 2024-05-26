Your account
14 Lightweight Plus Size Summer Dresses That Won’t Make You Overheat

lightweight plus size summer dresses
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing is more necessary during the summer than a light, pretty dress! Whether you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation, dresses can take your relaxation to the next level. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding suitable options that fit well and look amazing can be tedious — but we’re here to help!

From flouncy maxi styles to flirty midi options, there is a lightweight summer dress that will make getting dressed during warmer months easier and much more fun! Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 lightweight plus-size summer dresses that won’t make you overheat — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: Throw on this maxi sundress and float right on into summer — was $13, now just $8!

2. Boho Chic: This sleeveless halter dress is boho and effortless — just $40!

3. Simplistic Minimalism: We love this sundress because it can go from the boat to a night out on the town easily — just $26!

4. Miss Mary Mack: This  button-down dress has plenty of fairytale nostalgia — just $37!

5. Closet Staple: If you need a simple and posh option, this wrap sundress can help you do it all — just $30!

6. Pristine Queen: This ruffled-shoulder smocked midi dress is very elegant and looks amazing with sandals — just $70!

7. Bloom! This floral wrap dress is frilly and fashionable — just $35!

8. Next Level Chick: For those who love elevate pieces, this sleeveless tiered maxi dress is right up your alley — was $59, now just $38!

9. Flounce Galore: This split neck tiered dress pairs well with flats and heels — just $40!

10. Rich Mom Energy: For those who have a fancy vacation coming up, this cutout cotton and linen dress has you covered — just $79!

11. Festive Fun: This wrap dress is flouncy and will become a compliment magnet — just $88!

12. Prints, please! We love this long sleeve wrap dress because of its fun print and regal essence — just $195!

13. Easy, Breezy: This linen minidress will look darling with a cute pair of Mary Jane shoes — just $98!

14. Hot Mama: This cutout draped maxi dress is perfect for your upcoming date (and it’ll make sure you get a second one) — just $129!

