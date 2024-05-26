Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing is more necessary during the summer than a light, pretty dress! Whether you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation, dresses can take your relaxation to the next level. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding suitable options that fit well and look amazing can be tedious — but we’re here to help!

From flouncy maxi styles to flirty midi options, there is a lightweight summer dress that will make getting dressed during warmer months easier and much more fun! Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 lightweight plus-size summer dresses that won’t make you overheat — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: Throw on this maxi sundress and float right on into summer — was $13, now just $8!

2. Boho Chic: This sleeveless halter dress is boho and effortless — just $40!

3. Simplistic Minimalism: We love this sundress because it can go from the boat to a night out on the town easily — just $26!

4. Miss Mary Mack: This button-down dress has plenty of fairytale nostalgia — just $37!

5. Closet Staple: If you need a simple and posh option, this wrap sundress can help you do it all — just $30!

6. Pristine Queen: This ruffled-shoulder smocked midi dress is very elegant and looks amazing with sandals — just $70!

7. Bloom! This floral wrap dress is frilly and fashionable — just $35!

8. Next Level Chick: For those who love elevate pieces, this sleeveless tiered maxi dress is right up your alley — was $59, now just $38!

9. Flounce Galore: This split neck tiered dress pairs well with flats and heels — just $40!

10. Rich Mom Energy: For those who have a fancy vacation coming up, this cutout cotton and linen dress has you covered — just $79!

11. Festive Fun: This wrap dress is flouncy and will become a compliment magnet — just $88!

12. Prints, please! We love this long sleeve wrap dress because of its fun print and regal essence — just $195!

13. Easy, Breezy: This linen minidress will look darling with a cute pair of Mary Jane shoes — just $98!

14. Hot Mama: This cutout draped maxi dress is perfect for your upcoming date (and it’ll make sure you get a second one) — just $129!