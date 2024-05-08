Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re in spring — and the sun is heating up — it’s time to turn our sights on breathable, stylish clothing. Whether you’re attending a formal event or hanging out with the fam, having clothing that won’t make you overheat and still add points to your style factor is crucial. One way to do it is by wearing linen pieces. What we love most about linen is that it’s so airy and sturdy — but thin — enough to live up to any of your tasks. For plus-size bodies, you’ll love these fashion finds because they’re roomy — and, in most cases, are super affordable.

From structured trousers to flouncy dresses, acquiring linen fashion finds is a surefire approach to staying cool and fashionable during even the hottest weather. We rounded up 17 plus size-friendly linen fashion finds starting at just $24 to keep your spring and summer wardrobe breezy.

1. Closet Staple: For the hot girls who need a new pair of cool shorts, these drawstring linen blend shorts are right up your alley thanks to their five-inch inseam and versatile, neutral color scheme — just $24!

2. Girl Boss: This linen blazer is lightweight and has three-quarter sleeves for a functional, sophisticated piece — was $60, now just $46!

3. Boho: These loose overalls will look so cute with a T-shirt underneath and a pair of platform sandals — it’ll definitely give ’90s — just $33!

4. Lazy Girl: If you need a pair of pants that you can lounge around the house in or wear while running errands, these linen drawstring wide leg pants can help you do it all — just $34!

5. Wedding Ready: This flutter sleeve cotton and linen shift dress is perfect for that upcoming summer wedding — and it’s so adorable — just $90!

6. She Means Business: We love the look of a vest — especially when paired with trousers or a vest — and this linen blend vest will help give you a polished finish — was $93, now just $74!

7. ’70s-Inspiration: Chances are that you have seen a picture of your grandmother wearing a pair of pants like these linen pants. These come in 21 colors and have a wide-leg silhouette — just $27!

8. Miss Mary Mack: If you grew up singing the nursery rhyme Miss Mary Mack, this bateau neck linen top will evoke feelings of nostalgia for you — just $78!

9. Minimalistic Queen: This raglan sleeve linen top is a simple design that allows for wind to breeze through it and it comes in a pristine white color — just $80!

10. Picnic Chic: Doesn’t this ruffle neck linen blend top just scream picnic? The gingham print is very eye-catching and the frilled neckline is to die for — just $70!

11. Comfy Casual: This linen button down will look so clean when paired with jeans and cowboy boots — was $33, now just $28!

12. Snatched! This stripe maxi dress comes with a belt that will make sure your waist looks cinched and snatched no matter what — just $129!

13. Rich Mom Vibes: For those who want to exude rich mom essence without added layers, this A-line sundress will help you do just that. It has a D-ring belt and gold buttons down the front for a flashy touch — just $129!

14. Baby Shower Energy: If you have a baby shower to attend this spring or summer, this linen shirtdress is a good alternative because of its sharp collar and seamless button down design — just $238!

15. Everyday Essential: We love this linen dress because it’s a simple option you can wear to any event and it has pockets — just $40!