Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer call for ease when it comes to clothing — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or hanging out with your girls, having a cool, breezy ensemble that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed — two-piece sets are an easy way to do this! For all the plus-size bodies, if you don’t know where to start to find a fashion-forward, comfy set, we’re here to help!

From structured skirt sets to flouncy shorts two-pieces, there is a set for you that will help you feel easy and stylish during spring and summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 chic plus-size two-piece fashion finds for spring that start at just $24! Read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: For those who want to stay calm and cool this spring and summer, this IN’VOLAND 2 piece outfit is amazing thanks to it’s short-sleeve button-down and airy shorts — just $40!

2. To Beach Or Not To Beach: We love this 2 piece outfit because it’s so cute and has a fun, eye-catching stripe pattern. Also, it comes in 41 colors and patterns— starting at $37!

3. Everyday Essential: If you prefer a minimal option, this 2 piece outfit is a simple alternative that you can style with heels or sandals — just $24!

4. Float On: This 2 piece outfit comes with beautiful, flowy pants and a waist defining crop top — just $43!

5. Crazy, Sexy, Cool: This two piece outfit is edgy and comfortable — starting at just $34!

6. Patterned Up: This skirt two piece outfit exudes pirate energy but in a more toned down, neutral way thanks to its striped skirt and flouncy off-the-shoulder top — just $37!

7. Date Night-Approved: Although wearing shorts for date night doesn’t come to mind usually, but this two piece short set has a chic pair that will definitely make them call you back — starting at $33!

8. Casual Chic: If you like wearing belts to accent your waist you’ll love this Hanna Nikole Plus Size 2 Piece, because it has a flowy short sleeve silhouette and comes with matching breezy shorts — just $37!

9. Rich Mom Vibes: This Floerns 2 Piece Wide Leg Outfit is perfect for picking up the kids from tennis practice or having a cocktail with the girls — just $49!

10. Go Big Or Go Home: Isn’t this set so bold and beautiful? This Vakkest 2 Piece Outfit consists of a body-hugging top and fringe-adorned trousers — just $38!

11. Vacation Ready: For those with an upcoming vacation planned, this linen two piece set will keep you cool, calm and collected — just $30!

12. Simply Elegant: This DEEP SELF Two-Piece Outfit has a sophisticated air to it thanks to its tie-front top and flowy pants — just $40!

13. Show Some Skin: For those who don’t showcasing a little skin, this ruched two-piece outfit is right up your alley — just $37!

14. Squiggle Me In: This BTFBM cropped two-piece set has the cutest squiggle embroidered hemline — just $44!

15. Tie It Up: We love these SeNight Tie Set because it has breezy, wide leg pants and a cute cropped top — starting at just $30!

16. Oversized And Casual: This sleeveless top and wide leg pants set from Dressed in Lala is an easy and effortless way to stay comfy during spring and summer— just $112!

17. On-The-Go: This Long Sleeve Top & D-Ring Buckle Pants Set is a versatile option you can wear while running errands or lounging around the house — just $120!