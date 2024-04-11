Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although spring is just starting, we are looking forward to our next beach vacation! One of the ways we’re preparing is by rummaging through our closets and assessing swimsuit options. Whether you prefer a one-piece option or shorts, now is the time to find a good deal on all your water-friendly attire. When it comes to plus-size options, in previous years, the pickings were slim and weren’t as fashionable. But over the years, options are improving, and that’s why we’re here to help you find all the cutest plus-size-friendly swimwear finds!

From slick skirts to sexy two-piece suits, there is a swimwear option that you’ll love to wear on your upcoming beach trip or pool day. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 plus size-friendly swimwear finds starting at $17 that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Floral Chic: These bikini bottoms have a fun, festive print that exude vacation energy — just $70!

2. Bloom! This one-piece swimdress is perfect for a day at the beach or laying out by the pool — just $40!

3. Sheer Elegance: For those who like to show a little more skin, this sheer one piece swimsuit is right up your alley— just $40!

4. ’50s-Inspired: This twisted-front swimsuit set has a modern but vintage ’50s essence about itself — was $37, now just $24!

5. Edgy Refinement: This tankini swim top has a super cute keyhole cutout that adds some flair to any swimsuit moment — just $93!

6. Take The Plunge: For those who prefer a sexy swimsuit, this one-piece swimsuit is a perfect choice — just $94!

7. Easy Essential: These shirred bikini bottoms are neutral enough to become one of your swimwear staples — just $88!

8. Ruched Diva: If you prefer a slight dramatic element with your swimsuits, you’ll love this one — just $36!

9. Tie It With Shorts: This one piece swimsuit has shorts built in for a comfortable option that provides plenty of coverage — just $40!

10. Swimwear Staple: For those who have a no muss, no fuss when it comes to swimwear, this crinkle one piece swimsuit is a simple, classic option — just $27

11. Slimming And Stylish: These ruched slimming bikini bottoms will help hide a bit of your tummy — just $17!

12. Pop Of Color: If you love color, you’ll practically gravitate towards this adorable ruffle cover-up skirt — just $80!

13. Resort Ready: Doesn’t this bikini set give off resort vibe? It’s a high-waisted two-piece set with a fun pattern etched along the hemlines — just $34

14. Tiered And Fabulous: This tiered tankini swim top has tiered ruffles for added drama and effect — just $21!

15. Flash And Flair: This tummy control swimsuit will add a fun splash of color to your upcoming travel plans — just $40!

16. Sporty Vibe: This high waisted bikini set is both sporty and comfy — just $31!

17. Hot Mama: Nothing screams sexy more than fishnets, and this bathing suit has the right amount of fishnet embellishments to make you feel your hottest— just $30!