Spanx Swim for the win! For years, Spanx has been saving the day with shaping technology that slims our silhouette and flatters our figure. We’ve always wished that the beloved brand would eventually design swimwear so we could feel just as confident at the beach as we do in the ballroom. And now, our dreams have finally come true!

Introducing: Spanx Swim! This new collection features textured fabric and shaping power mesh to make Us look snatched in our swimsuits. The styles range from classic bikinis to swim dresses and shirts that cover up typical trouble areas.

Pool party, anyone? We’re ready for some fun in the sun! Below are some of our faves from the launch.

Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece

This one-piece is a warm-weather wonder! Featuring 360 degrees of shaping, supportive straps, rear coverage and invisible pads, this swimsuit is flattering and versatile.

$188.00 See It!

Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress

Little black dress! Take this swim dress from the tennis court to the diving board. There’s even a hidden tie detail that keeps the skirt down in the water. Brilliant!

$198.00 See It!

Pique Plunge Bikini Top

Take the plunge in this plunging bikini top! Made with smoothing fabric and stay-put straps, this flattering piece fits like a glove.

$88.00 See It!

Pique Shaping High-Rise Swim Bottoms

Designed to flatter all bodies, these shaping swim bottoms are just the right amount of cheeky. And the high-rise cut elongates your legs and provides tummy control.

$98.00 See It!

Pique Long-Sleeve Swim Shirt

Don’t want to expose your arms while soaking up the sun? Try this long-sleeve swim shirt with UPF 50+ sun protection! The peplum hem is super flattering.

$98.00 See It!

