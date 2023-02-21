10 of the Top Swimsuits for a Little Extra Leg Coverage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is upon us! You may even have a vacation coming up sooner than summer that requires some swimwear. But what if you’re no longer into the bikinis and one-pieces of your past? What if you’re looking for a little extra coverage?

We’re here to show you some affordable swimsuits and two-pieces that offer some extra coverage on the legs without losing their cuteness. Shop below!

One-Pieces

Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit Dress

So many swimsuit dresses are what we can only describe as anti-stylish. This one, however, instantly captured our hearts!

$38.00 See it!

American Trends Vintage Swimsuit

Love a retro vibe? Check out this ruched one-piece!

Starting at $26.00 See it!

B2prity Cutout One-Piece Skirted Swimsuit

Color-blocking? Cutout? Adjustable fit? Mini skirt? What’s not to love?

$32.00 See it!

Maxine of Hollywood Romper One-Piece Swimsuit

Ever worn a swim romper? This is exactly the type of piece we were hoping to find. It has great ratings too — and pockets!

Starting at $47.00 See it!

BMJL Lace One-Piece Swimsuit Dress

How pretty is the lace overlay on this one-piece? We think we want both colors!

$34.00 See it!

Two-Pieces

Century Star Two-Piece Swimsuit

Instead of skimpy bathing suit bottoms, this two-piece comes with cute shorts with ties at the sides!

$25.00 See it!

Floerns Tie-Dye Ruched Bikini Set

Love the ruched shorts look but prefer a different type of top? Check out this adorable tie-dye set!

$31.00 See it!

Soly Hux Two-Piece Bikini Set

Here’s another option with shorts but with the coolest pattern and texture on the fabric. There are seven colors available!

$29.00 See it!

Daci Two-Piece Rash Guard and Boyshort Bottom

Looking for extra coverage on the arms too? Keep sunburn and abrasions at bay with this rash guard set!

$38.00 See it!

Goranbon 3-Piece Swimsuit Set

Prefer having options? This set comes with a skirt so you can always get a little extra coverage when you want it!

$37.00 See it!

