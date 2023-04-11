17 Flattering Swimsuits to Make Your Legs Look Sculpted and Svelte

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is upon Us! That’s either a cause for celebration or condolences, depending on your point of view. We get it — the more we grow up, the less likely we are to flaunt our bodies in a tiny two-piece bikini. And it’s not even our tummies that we’re self-conscious about! Between cellulite and saggy skin, our thighs are also tricky territory.

But what if we told you that we found 17 bathing suits that sculpt and slim your legs? Now we can finally enjoy that pool party we’ve been dreading! Shop these flattering finds, from swim dresses to swim shorts!

1. Florals for spring! Available in sizes 2 to 22, this top-rated swim dress features ruching for tummy control and shorts for extra coverage — just $36!

2. Kim Kardashian is the queen of embracing her curves, so we trust her to design flattering swimwear for all figures. This Skims shaping one-piece looks like a ruched bodycon dress but for the beach — just $128!

3. With over 30,000 reviews, shoppers say that this retro-inspired skirtini swimsuit is super slimming. One customer commented, “The little skirt and the shorts beneath provide a certain amount of modesty and cover for upper legs while still being flattering” — just $37!

4. This skirted swimsuit comes in sizes Small to 5XL. Looks like a dress, feels like a swimsuit — originally $60, now just $30!

5. Say hello to Skims shaping swim shorts! “If you’re looking for more coverage at the swimming pool yet still want a flattering look — these are for you!” one reviewer remarked. “The ‘more coverage and flattering’ swimwear is genius” — just $58!

6. This ultra-flattering swim dress includes push-up padding, tummy control and boy shorts under the skirt — originally $50, now just $40!

7. When a swim brand is called Magicsuit, you know the product is going to be pretty perfect! This skirted one-piece features drawstring side ties for “adjustable back coverage and allover slimming control” — just $188!

8. Easy, breezy, beautiful! This bright turquoise swimsuit features boy shorts and a flowy tropical skirt that covers up your thighs — originally $50, now just $37!

9. Designed with a boho-chic pattern, this sultry black one-piece boasts an asymmetrical ruched skirt that sculpts your legs — originally $33, now just $27!

10. Take this floral swim dress from tennis to tanning! This gorgeous one-piece contains a pleated skirt and a ruched waistband – originally $40, now just $38!

11. Va-va-voom! Part LBD and part bathing suit, this sexy swim dress features a high neckline with mesh detailing — just $38!

12. Did you know that Spanx makes swimwear? These adjustable high-rise swim briefs have a dig-free leg opening that prevents bulge, adjustable side ruching and UPF 50+ protection — just $88!

13. Between the flirty V-neckline, ruched stomach and flowy skirt, this swim dress is a showstopper — originally $41, now just $38!

14. Featuring a mesh skirt overlay and a geometric pattern, this fun-in-the-sun one-piece will make a splash all summer long — just $35!

15. She wore an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny yellow polka-dot bikini! Only this time, it’s a flattering ruched turquoise one-piece with polka dots — just $39!

16. Who wears short shorts? According to reviews, these Sea Level Swim shorts provide flattering coverage — starting at just $65!

17. This one-piece swimsuit includes a skirted design with adjustable back straps, a square neckline and removable soft cups — just $145!

