The Best Swimsuits for Apple Shape Body Types — Starting at $21

We take extra care when it comes to selecting our swimsuits for the summer, which means that we have to pay attention to what type of body shape we have. You bare more of your figure in a bathing suit, so it’s important for some shoppers to know which features and details will work for their specific body types. The apple shape body can be tricky to shop for, and if you’re unsure if this is the category you fall into, we’ve rounded up some information from The Concept Wardrobe to help you figure it out!

Apple shape figures are generally identified by having a waist that’s not as defined, a larger bust and a full midsection, while the legs and hips remain streamlined. These are basic parameters that many of Us feel may be outdated, but having these guidelines can certainly be helpful as you stock your closet for summer.

What Details Should I Look for in a Swimsuit if I Have an Apple Shape?

With your swimwear, it’s all about defining the waist while highlighting the bust and legs. If this sounds like your figure, you can achieve these goals in a number of different ways! Look for flattering tummy-control, ruching, high-waisted bottoms or wrap styles that can cinch in the midsection and waist, plus tops that focus on the chest area! That said, many of these details are universal — they don’t just benefit apple shapes, as they flatter many different people. Whether you fall into this specific category or not, you’ll be able to find a handful of incredible and confidence-boosting styles from our swim roundup below. Read on for more!

11 Perfect Swimsuits for Apple Shape Body Types

CUPSHE Women’s One-Piece Color-Block Swimsuit

The wrap color-blocking pattern on this swimsuit combined with the side tie draws the eye into the waist, making it appear more streamlined. Though this swimsuit comes in many color combos, for apple shapes, we would choose a style with a darker shade on the lower half for the most flattering effect!

Pros

Bestselling flattering style

Affordable

Tons of color options

Cons

Sizing may be tricky — consult the size chart!

Available at: Amazon

La Blanca Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple style focuses its minimal details on the areas that matter most for apple shapes! The stitched piping details that extend from underneath the bust down to the waist create a beautiful shape, and the higher cut on the bottom highlights the legs — making them look long and lean.

Pros

Clean, classic design

Supportive for the bust

Cons

Higher-end price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

Becca Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit

Talk about a show-stopper! When you have an apple shape, it’s popular to highlight the bust — which is exactly what this swimsuit does. The plunging neckline is totally fierce, but it’s still supportive thanks to the center strap which holds the suit together (as well as the shoulder straps).

Pros

Eye-catching look

Confidence-boosting fit

Cons

May not work for larger busts

Higher price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

CUPSHE Women’s White Bikini Set

The benefits of this bikini lie in the bottoms. They’re high-waisted and have a tie detail that brings you into the waist, which is exactly what works on apple shape figures. They actually complement the simpler white triangle top to perfection!

Pros

Affordable price

Timeless, flattering design

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Walmart

Sea Level Twist Front Multifit One-Piece Swimsuit

Ruching is another excellent detail to look for in swimsuits for any shopper! The way that this one-piece executes the trend is particularly incredible, because it’s stitched in a curved style to create the most stunning hourglass shape.

Pros

Expert ruching detail

Supportive for larger busts

Cons

Expensive price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

CUPSHE Women’s Floral Ruffle Bikini

Vertical stripes are always a solid slimming detail to look out for, so we definitely appreciate the bottoms that come with this set. In addition to that, the flouncy top helps to create volume that flatters the bust — and in turn can make your waist appear smaller!

Pros

Fun contrasting patterns

Mix-and-matchable

Affordable price

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Walmart

Hilor Women’s One-Piece Swimwear

We have another bestseller on our hands with this suit! The way it highlights the waist and its enduring style have made it successful with thousands upon thousands of shoppers across the board.

Pros

Bestselling suit

Flattering for nearly every body type

Affordable

Cons

Could be more supportive in the bust area

Available at: Amazon

Nicole Miller Women’s Mesh Criss-Cross One-Piece Swimsuit

Designer deal alert! We found this suit hiding out at Walmart and immediately fell in love with it. The criss-cross details are perfectly placed in order to cinch in the waist and add a touch of ruching for a slimming fit.

Pros

Nearly 80% off

Perfectly executed design

Cons

Few customer reviews

Only one color option

Available at: Walmart

Grace Karin Women’s Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit may take the cake in terms of its waist-cinching abilities! The wrap style automatically gives us the impression it’s flattering, and the added belt on the waist that’s accented with hardware instantly elevates the look!

Pros

Sophisticated style

Affordable price

Cons

Few customer reviews

Available at: Walmart

SweatyRocks Women’s Criss-Cross Deep V Swimsuit

This is another solid swimsuit that draws attention to the waist and bust as opposed to the midsection, which is precisely what many shoppers are searching. This isn’t a swimsuit that’s just for apple shapes — it can complement anyone’s figure and make you look completely snatched!

Pros

Universally flattering style

Tons of color and print options

Affordable price

Cons

May run a bit small

Available at: Amazon

Tempt Me Women’s Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set

The volume that the ruffles add to the top of this swimsuit is impressive! Paired with the high-waisted bottoms, there’s no telling how many compliments you’ll get while wearing this sleek set.

Pros

Popular with shoppers

Mix-and-matchable

Great sizing range

Cons

Top and bottom sizing may be a bit inconsistent

Available at: Amazon

