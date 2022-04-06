11 Best Bathing Suits to Shop for Pear-Shaped Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traditionally, shoppers are aware of which type of silhouettes work for pear-shaped bodies — but as far as swimsuits go, it can be a bit trickier to know which styles will flatter the most. Pear shapes don’t have an exact formula — you can be considered to have this body type and feature dramatically different proportions than others, so swimwear is certainly not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Though we can’t come to you personally and take your exact measurements, we can share what we know about pear shapes and help you figure out if you fall into this general category. According to Nordstrom’s digital personal styling service Trunk Club, a pear shape constitutes having wider hips with a defined waist — plus a slightly smaller bust. These are super general parameters, but they may be able to help you understand what to look for if you want a seriously complementary swimsuit.

Which Swimsuit Details Should I Look for if I’m Pear-Shaped?

The main factor that many shoppers focus on is drawing away attention from the hip area and accentuating the waist with their swim looks, which can be executed in a few different ways. Higher-cut and high-waisted bottoms are best, whether you’re looking for a one-piece or a bikini set. Think about which styles you feel will help highlight the waist and accentuate the bust! We know that these guidelines do seem a bit general, which is why we put together a roundup of different swimsuits that feature these details to help you navigate your swim shopping journey. Read on for more!

Our 11 Favorite Flattering Swimsuits for Pear-Shaped Body Types

Charmo V Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

The focus of this one-piece is the plunging neckline, which is accentuated with the keyhole cutout detail! Another thing that’s tricky about one-pieces is that the top can often feel looser than the lower half, which is why we selected this swimsuit — it has all of the adjustable bells and whistles in the back to make it fit like a glove.

Pros

Affordable price tag

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Charmo V Neck One Piece Swimsuit (originally $29) on sale for $17 at Walmart!

roliyen Women Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini

If you’re looking for a more revealing one-piece, this suit is absolutely ideal! The larger cutout in the center breaks up the look beautifully while drawing the eye up. We also adore the higher cut on the thighs — it can totally elongate your legs and body!

Pros

Flattering fit

Cons

Only two colors available

Get the roliyen Women Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini for $15 at Walmart!

SweatyRocks Women’s Criss-Cross Swimsuit

This swimsuit is all about focusing on the chest area, which is ideal for pear shapes! It has a seriously low plunging neckline that’s held together with strappy details along the waist. These straps can also cinch you in to give you a slimmer look!

Pros

Trendy style

Tons of positive customer feedbacks

Cons

Some shoppers claim it’s tight on the derrière

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Criss Cross Swimsuit for prices starting at $19 at Amazon!

Charmo Women’s Ruffle Bikini Set

Here’s an example of a two-piece set that’s all about the top instead of the bottoms. The criss-cross style wrap top is enhanced with the ruffle trim details, which make it the star of the show. But we can’t overlook the bottoms — thankfully, they have a simple high cut with thicker side bands that make them excellent for larger hips!

Pros

Sleek style that’s trending right now

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Charmo Women’s Ruffle Bikini Set (originally $30) on sale for $19 at Walmart!

ZAFUL Two-Piece Tankini Set

We seriously think that this tankini set was created for pear shapes! The bottoms are cut particularly high on the sides, and also provide tummy control below the belly button — which highlights the waist. The top is also great if you want a bit more coverage than your typical two-piece set!

Pros

Provides extra coverage than similar options on the market

Cons

Some shoppers don’t love polyester material

Get the ZAFUL Two Piece Tankini Set for prices starting at $20 at Walmart!

Charmo Women’s Cutout Bikini Set

If you’re not afraid of showing skin, this is the ultimate bikini for you! Although the side straps on the bottoms are thinner, they to come up higher on the hips for a flattering effect. But the main feature from this two-piece is the top, which has a seriously chic cutout that will make your bust look incredible!

Pros

Ultra-flattering fit

Machine washable

Cons

Few customer reviews

Get the Charmo Women’s Cutout Bikini Set (originally $30) on sale for $17 at Walmart!

CUPSHE Women Ruched Bikini 3-Piece Set

With this swimsuit, you can choose if you want to opt for lower- or higher-waisted bottoms. We love having options so that we can select the look we’re most comfortable with, both of which will appear elegant with the simple sweetheart bikini top!

Pros

Popular, reputable brand

Shoppers are impressed with the quality

Cons

Some shoppers say the top runs large

Get the CUPSHE Women Ruched Bikini 3 Piece Set for $33 at Amazon!

Verdusa Women’s Two Piece Bikini Set

If you want a bold swim look that will turn heads, this is 100% the bikini to buy! The underwire cups and unique shape of the top enhance the chest beautifully, and even though the bottoms are super cheeky, they’re actually perfect for pear shapes. The V-shape helps to make your legs look extra long and draw the eye away from the hip area and toward the waist!

Pros

Major variety of colors

Petite shoppers love it

Cons

Some shoppers say it runs small

Get the Verdusa Women’s Two Piece Bikini Set for $23 at Amazon!

Tempt Me Women’s One-Piece Plunge V-Neck Monokini

The mesh panels on this swimsuit make it such a flattering and unique style. They’re placed perfectly along the smallest part of the waist and neckline, which is where you want the focus to lie with a pear body shape. Score!

Pros

Over 7,500 ratings

Flattering for all body types

Cons

Some shoppers say it runs large

Get the Tempt Me Women’s One Piece Plunge V Neck Monokini for prices starting at $22 at Amazon!

Hilor Women’s One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit

Here, we have a one-piece that’s similar to the style we just covered — but it’s rendered in a different way! We’re obsessed with the criss-cross neckline on this suit and its overall elegant aesthetic. If classy is what you’re looking for, this is the bathing suit you need in your possession!

Pros

Over 19,000 ratings

Versatile for many body types

Cons

Some shoppers say the neckline is too low

Get the Hilor Women’s One Piece Crossover Swimsuit for prices starting at $31 at Amazon!

SOLY HUX Women’s Printed Triangle Bikini 3-Piece Set

The traditional triangle bikini from this set looks great on its own, but paired with the sheer mesh dress it comes with, you’ll feel beyond unstoppable! The ruching on the cover-up makes the entire ensemble look flattering on the body. You’ll take the best bikini shots of your life in this epic outfit!

Pros

Ultra-flattering fit

Cons

Some shoppers say it runs small

Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Printed Triangle Bikini 3 Piece Set for prices starting at $24 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!