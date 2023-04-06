This Sculpting Bodysuit Is Made to Feel Soft as a Cloud — Save 28%

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not hard to find people raving about Amazon Fashion finds all over social media, but sorting through them all to actually find pieces that are worth the purchase for you can be a bit draining. There’s just too much out there, and we hate looking up a product to find that it’s too expensive, not on Prime or has iffy reviews.

And yet, we keep on keeping on, because sometimes it’s so worth it, we can’t even believe it. We gave this bodysuit our full attention the moment we saw it, and it made sure we wouldn’t regret it. It even added on a nice sale price to sweeten the deal!

Was $40 On Sale: $29 You Save 28% See it!

This is the Pumiey High-Neck Sleeveless Smoke Cloud Bodysuit. The Smoke Cloud collection was given its name because of the buttery-soft fabric that’s so wispy. it feels “like a cloud of smoke.” It’s designed to feel like an unbelievably silky second skin so you can forget you’re even wearing it. It’s also made to stretch to twice its size, comfortably sculpting without squeezing!

This bodysuit, which is double-lined for extra coverage, has a flattering cut with a cute racerback silhouette and a high crew neckline. It also has a thong bottom so you don’t have to worry about VPL, plus a snap closure for easy bathroom trips that don’t require you getting fully undressed!

Shoppers are comparing this Pumiey bodysuit to Skims, loving the more affordable price. It comes in sizes XS to 3X, and like Skims, it does have numerous nude shade options, also adding in some fun colors like blush pink and amaranthine purple. There are 12 colors available, so be sure to check them all out on the Amazon page if you’re looking for something other than what you see here!

The real fun comes in when it comes to styling this bodysuit, as the outfit possibilities go on and on. Keep things cozy-cute with joggers, sneakers and a denim jacket or go for a timeless look with ripped jeans and slides. Going out at night? Slip on a pleated midi skirt and heels for date night or a faux-leather mini skirt and stiletto boots for a night out with friends!

You could also wear this bodysuit under overalls for a sleek look underneath or try layering a mesh top over it. Or how about with tulip shorts and flats, or a sarong and sandals for a beachy vibe? You could even wear it to work with wide leg trousers and a blazer over your shoulders. The possibilities open up even more when you grab multiple colors!

