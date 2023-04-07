17 Best High-Waisted Tummy-Control Bikinis for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

High-waisted bottoms are at the top of our seasonal shopping lists, year after year. After all, they’re supremely flattering — and the same can surely be said for swimsuits! When you have extra material, it can help control the tummy area, and in turn provide you with a slimmer silhouette.

Sometimes, we find that a fabulous two-piece which incorporates high-waisted bottoms looks even better than a one-piece style, and we adore showing that extra touch of skin! If you’re starting to shop for swimsuits to rock this summer, check out which high-waisted options we’re eyeing below. Read on to unveil the best picks available right now!

17 Super Flattering High-Waisted Bikinis

1. This SOFIA’S CHOICE swimsuit has a retro pinup feel thanks to the button details on the bottoms — starting at $12!

2. The side tie on these Sovoyontee bottoms matches the strappy top to create a seriously stunning look — get it for $27!

3. The high-waisted bottoms on this Beachsissi swimsuit have side-tie ruching which is ultra-slimming — get it for $34!

4. We love how the contrasting stripes on this Pink Queen bikini create a streamlined silhouette — get it for $30!

5. Our favorite aspects of cowl neck slip dresses have been transformed into a swimsuit with this GORGLITTER high-waisted bikini — get it for $23!

6. This Blooming Jelly bikini also has contrasting stripes, but the V-style bottoms are what truly take the cake — get it for $32!

7. Ruching is always a key detail to look for with tummy control, but it’s the criss-cross top from this MakeMeChic bikini which makes it special — get it for $24!

8. Reviewers say that if you love classic high-waisted bikinis, this SweatyRocks swimsuit is made for you — get it for $29!

9. If you’re looking for a retro aesthetic, this swimsuit from Tempt Me is your go-to — buy it for just $36!

10. We love how the contrast stitching on this SUUKSESS swimsuit helps make the waist appear narrow and slimmer — get it for $27!

11. The belt detail on the bottoms from this CUPSHE two-piece is effortlessly elegant and flattering to boot — get it for $35!

12. Though this Blooming Jelly bathing suit doesn’t have typical high-waisted bottoms, the V-shape is so glamorous, we had to include it — starting at $28!

13. Reviewers say “you will not regret” picking up this Saodimallsu swimsuit because it’s actually that flattering — get it for $36!

14. If you’re looking for a bathing suit which has a bit more coverage in general, this one from Soucrat is a strong option — get it for $33!

15. Keep it simple in this bikini from ZAFUL which has a very minimalist vibe — starting at $31!

16. Thousands upon thousands of shoppers say this COCOSHIP two-piece is one of the best swimsuits ever — get it for $34!

17. Reviewers say the quality and fit of this CUPSHE swimsuit is truly unmatched — get it for $34!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!