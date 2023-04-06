15 Best Minimizer Bras to Give You a Sleek and Smooth Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you know the average bra size in the United States is actually a 34DD? That’s just the median, so there are plenty of women who have busts far larger than this typical cup size. We took that into account when we did research for our latest bra guide, and decided to focus on items which have a minimizing effect for those who want to help their chests appear a touch less voluptuous.

There is nothing wrong with having a fuller bust, of course, but some shoppers may want to seek out a bra style which helps certain tops and dresses fit and look better. This is when minimizer bras can come in handy. They’re designed in a specific fashion to help flatten out the chest in the right spots for a slimmer appearance — and we found so many styles which can easily do the trick!

How We Selected Our Top Minimizer Bras

Many factors can influence which minimizer bra will be best for you, but the two most important elements to look for are the design and material. There’s no need for any extra padding or thick lining if you want to make your chest appear smaller, but the way the cups are molded or how the underwires are placed should give you the flattering lift you’re looking for. We made sure these two fronts were covered, and then selected a wide variety of styles from there. From strapless bras to lacy romantic options, the bras we picked will definitely make you feel secure and confident — check out our favorites below!

1. Berlei Women’s Beauty Everyday Minimizer Bra

Simple Comfort

Shoppers describe this bra as their ultimate everyday go-to! It’s incredibly comfortable and the minimizing effects are reportedly on point, plus the neckline shape works well for lower cut tops. This is an excellent bra to reach for when you need an easy-to-wear style that will feel great all day long!

Pros

Extensive sizing available

Five different color options

Comfortable for long periods of wear

Cons

Sizing may be a little off

Available at: Amazon

2. Chantelle Women’s C Essential Full Coverage Smooth Bra

Invisible Fit

This bra is definitely more of an investment, but reviewers say it’s seriously worth every penny! One shopper even dubbed it a “feat of engineering,” which is an incredible compliment. It’s supportive, offers great coverage and is built to give you tons of wear!

Pros

Superior stretch in waistband

Very subtle lift

Ultra-smooth design

Cons

Only two color options

More expensive

Available at: Amazon

3. Deyllo Women’s Full Coverage Plus Size Comfort Minimizer Bra

Complete Coverage

If you have a larger bust, this bra is a solid option which provides extra coverage and support! The wider straps and thicker waistband allow for a sleek smoothing effect, and the size range available is truly impressive. And on top of all of these fabulous features, this bra doesn’t have wires in the design!

Pros

Wire-free bra

Extensive sizing available

Lightweight and comfortable

Tons of color options

Cons

Support level is not as strong compared to other styles

Available at: Amazon

4. DELIMIRA Minimizer Underwire Seamless Bra

Lightweight Feel

If minimalist vibes are up your alley, this super simple bra is the answer! The design is impeccable, and we can picture how amazing it will look underneath fitted T-shirts or tank tops. It has zero padding, and the way the cups are shaped creates a virtually invisible look.

Pros

Extra lightweight feel

Super smooth seams

Breathable material

Tons of color options

Cons

May not be super durable

Available at: Amazon

5. SPANX Bra-Llelujah!® Lightly Lined Racerback Bra

Sporty Fit

Racerback style bras have a sportier feel, but they’re perfect for any type of high-neck or halter style tops! This one closes in the front, which is ideal as it gives you a smooth back which won’t be too visible underneath form-fitting ensembles. Reviewers say they can wear this bra all day long and not deal with any poking or prodding.

Pros

Comfy fit

High-end, soft material

Smoothing back

Cons

Only two colors available

Expensive

Available at: Amazon

6. Lilyette Women’s Ultimate Smoothing Minimizer Underwire Bra

Convertible Style

The thinner material and other design details which went into producing this bra are ideal for making a fuller chest look more compact and feel contained. There’s very minimal padding, but the way the cups are stitched still gives you a beautiful shape which can make you feel confident!

Pros

Ultra-light lining

Romantic lace details

Convertible back straps

Cons

Very delicate

Only three color options

Available at: Amazon

7. MELENECA Women’s Strapless Bra

Smooth & Strapless

One of the more difficult minimizer bras to find is the strapless variety, but according to reviewers, this one is a winner! It has a bandeau shape which reportedly “lifts, minimizes, supports and smooths,” which is no easy feat without added straps.

Pros

Glowing reviews

21 different color options

Super affordable

Cons

May have a flattening effect

Available at: Amazon

8. Olga Women’s Butterfly Effect Minimizer Bra

Bestseller Alert

Shoppers who say they’re not fans of underwires were able to find some serious comfort with this supportive bra! The way the underwires are padded will make you forget they’re even there, but you’ll still get the support you need. Plus, reviewers note that the minimizing effects are absolutely amazing!

Pros

Padded underwires

Simple design

Cushioned shoulder straps

Cons

Sizing may be off

Available at: Amazon

9. HSIA Lace Minimizer Bra

Date Night Special

Not all minimizing bras have to look frumpy, and this one proves it! The beautiful lace gives you a sultry vibe that’s great if you have a special date night planned, or if you want to make yourself feel fancy. It’s one of Amazon’s top-selling styles!

Pros

Romantic lace design

Bestseller

Great support

Amazing reviews

Cons

Super delicate

Available at: Amazon

10. Felina Angie Underwire Front Close Minimizer Bra

Total Stunner

The embroidery on the cups of this bra is simply swoon-worthy! It’s absolutely beautiful and works as a lace alternative for date night if you want to wear something special. The design is definitely minimizing, and we love that it closes in the front — making it easier to take on and off!

Pros

Front closure

Elevated details

Extensive sizing

Gorgeous colors available

Cons

Waistband is not adjustable

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Le Mystère Smooth Profile Underwire Minimizer Bra

Simple & Sweet

Shoppers say this “truly minimizing bra” is the “most comfortable” style they have ever owned. It helps to reduce chest size without feeling binding, which is all anyone could ask for from a minimizer bra.

Pros

Beautiful natural shape

Awesome reviews

Comfortable for everyday wear

Cons

Only two color options

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

12. Wacoal Visual Effects Strapless Underwire Minimizer Bra

Lacey Love

Contrary to the strapless style we mentioned a bit earlier, this one has an elevated aesthetic and completely different design! The cups are more molded instead of looking like one smooth bandeau, while still aiming to minimize the bust size. If you want a strapless bra which doesn’t have a uni-boob feel, pick up this one!

Pros

Great support and coverage

Beautiful lace overlay

Romantic feel

Cons

Expensive

No customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

13. Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra

Let’s Get Physical

Larger cup sizes need some compression and minimizing action with their sports bras, and this style serves that up on a silver platter! Whether you’re doing low or high impact workouts, you’ll be able to break a sweat without your chest getting in the way.

Pros

Superior compression and minimizing design

Breathable material

Excellent reviews

Great sizing options

Cons

Expensive when compared to other sports bras

Available at: Nordstrom

14. Wacoal Simple Shaping Minimizing Underwire Bra

Shoppers’ Favorite

This particular bra has thousands of fans and we can easily see why. It’s designed impeccably and looks like the perfect everyday bra to wear underneath practically any ensemble. And on the minimizing front, shoppers say it “definitely” does the job well!

Pros

Bestselling style

Amazing reviews

Tons of sizing options

Cons

Only two colors available

Available at: Nordstrom

15. Shapermint Essentials Daily Comfort Wireless Contour Bra

Lounge Ready

Relax and unwind in this perfect lounge bra that’s ideal for fuller busts! It’s completely wireless and very stretchy, yet still gives you solid support and a level of compression that’s perfect for days when you don’t need to wear an underwire style. It can even double as a simple crop top in the summer months!

Pros

Soft and stretchy fabric

Lightweight feel

Adjustable clasps in the back

Great color options

Cons

Fewer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

