Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to style and getting dressed during spring and summer, it can be a difficult task. Whether it’s dresses or sandals, finding the right mix of items is essential to keep you feeling breezy and cool. This is why we took it upon ourselves to help you find spring and summer fashion finds that you can mix and match together for maximum versatility.

Related: 21 Confidence-Boosting, Tummy-Slimming Dresses for Spring — Starting at $14 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

From decadent skirts to flirty tops, there are spring and summer fashion finds that will make the hot months more enjoyable for you. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 spring and summer fashion finds for endless cool outfits starting at just $14. Read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Frilly Energy: This smocked V-neck eyelet top is a fun, fashion-forward piece that has the cutest eyelet cutout sleeves — just $14!

2. Everyday Essential: This high neck tank top has a Y2K vibe to it that looks amazing with jeans and a kitten heel — just $15!

3. Casually Chic: For those who like the polished look of a button-down but want want with more pizzazz, this lantern sleeve button-down is right up your alley — was $35, now just $27!

4. Ruffle Your Feathers: We love this ruffle sleeveless shirt because it’s a simple piece that’ll keep you cool and comfy — just $21!

5. Breezy Style: This button-up shirt uses gauze for an airy feel — just $60!

6. Pops of Color: For those who love color, you’ll love this pleated tank top because it has thin straps and a bold print design – was $21, now just $14!

Bottoms

Related: 16 Affordable Summer Fashion Staples Under $75 Summer has always been my favorite time of year. When I was younger, I’d gather up all of the money I saved up over the year to revamp my summer wardrobe each May. I was definitely the most stylin’ kid on the block . . .albeit a broke one. Fast forward to today and I […]

7. She’s a Mogul: Whether you are leading a board meeting or running errands, these high waist wide leg trousers have you covered — was $70, now just $52!

8. Bloom! Although florals aren’t so groundbreaking for spring, we can’t help but love these floral high waist denim shorts — just $99!

9. Ahoy, Matey: These wide leg jeans have a slight nautical vibe that makes them perfect for any relaxed summer occasion— just $40!

10. Chillax: These palazzo pants are versatile and breathable— just $35!

11. Pleats, Please! We love this pleated maxi skirt because it looks so neat and it has a nice floral print — just $30!

12. Hot Mama: If you have a date coming up, this midi skirt will make sure you get another one — just $188!

Outerwear

13. Business Woman: Throw on this linen blazer with trousers and heels for the office for a refined moment — just $44!

14. Denim, Denim, Denim: This oversized denim jacket is a light and easy way to stay comfy — was $61, now just $47!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Elegant Extravaganza: Doesn’t this hanky bolero cardigan look so sophisticated? You can rock it with a blouse and a frilly skirt for an elegant outfit — just $49!