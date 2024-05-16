Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Nothing is more essential during the warmer months than a good pair of sandals — seriously! Whether you’re commuting to the office or hanging out with the girls, wearing a pair of sandals will keep you comfy and cool during the hottest days. We found a cute pair of block heel sandals that you’ll practically want to live in during spring and summer this year — and they’re 38% off now at Zappos!
These Franco Sarto Nora Ankle Strap Low Block Heel Sandals are the perfect spring and summer shoes! They feature a recycled synthetic leather upper and have a cushioned footbed for extra cushioning and comfort. Additionally, the block heel design adds sophistication to the mix and provides more support. Further, there is a thick ankle strap to keep them from slipping off your feet.
Get the Franco Sarto Nora Ankle Strap Low Block Heel Sandals for $75 (was $120) at Zappos!
What we love most about these sandals is how versatile and decadent they are. Need to attend a baby shower? Sure! Have to attend your niece’s wedding? No Problem. These sandals can truly handle it all. If you want to style them, you could throw these on with a frilly dress for an option that allows your garment to do all the talking. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed summer ensemble. Also, this option comes in 5 colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.
In regards to these heeled sandals, a happy Zappos reviewer said, “Fantastic metallics for work or play. These are really comfy and the nicest sandals!” One more reviewer gushed, “This shoe is beautiful and comfortable. I have had compliments on it.”
Furthermore, spring and summer are upon Us, and if you need a slightly elevated but still semi-relaxed option, these Franco Sarto heel sandals could be your answer to remaining chic and comfy this year.
Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Franco Sarto here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!