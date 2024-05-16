Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Nothing is more essential during the warmer months than a good pair of sandals — seriously! Whether you’re commuting to the office or hanging out with the girls, wearing a pair of sandals will keep you comfy and cool during the hottest days. We found a cute pair of block heel sandals that you’ll practically want to live in during spring and summer this year — and they’re 38% off now at Zappos!

These Franco Sarto Nora Ankle Strap Low Block Heel Sandals are the perfect spring and summer shoes! They feature a recycled synthetic leather upper and have a cushioned footbed for extra cushioning and comfort. Additionally, the block heel design adds sophistication to the mix and provides more support. Further, there is a thick ankle strap to keep them from slipping off your feet.

Get the Franco Sarto Nora Ankle Strap Low Block Heel Sandals for $75 (was $120) at Zappos!



What we love most about these sandals is how versatile and decadent they are. Need to attend a baby shower? Sure! Have to attend your niece’s wedding? No Problem. These sandals can truly handle it all. If you want to style them, you could throw these on with a frilly dress for an option that allows your garment to do all the talking. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed summer ensemble. Also, this option comes in 5 colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.

In regards to these heeled sandals, a happy Zappos reviewer said, “Fantastic metallics for work or play. These are really comfy and the nicest sandals!” One more reviewer gushed, “This shoe is beautiful and comfortable. I have had compliments on it.”

Furthermore, spring and summer are upon Us, and if you need a slightly elevated but still semi-relaxed option, these Franco Sarto heel sandals could be your answer to remaining chic and comfy this year.

