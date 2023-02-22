Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Certain celebrity brands actually live up to the hype. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty have earned the praise of professionals in the beauty industry, as well as a cult following of consumers. Co-founded by Dr. Dre, Beats by Dre has become the gold standard of audio equipment. And many people don’t even realize that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen created luxury fashion label The Row! Famous fans include Morgan Stewart, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence.

But the celeb-owned brand we’re personally obsessed with is Skims by Kim Kardashian. If there’s one person on this planet we trust to design flattering shapewear, it’s the Kardashians queen herself. She even slays cozy loungewear! (I’m currently wrapped in her bestselling boucle robe right now, and it’s the comfiest item of clothing I own.) The Skims Long Slip Dress feels like butter and sculpts my figure like a dream.

Just in time for swimsuit season, Skims’ largest-ever swim launch is now live! Featuring fan-favorite styles from the 2022 drop and brand-new silhouettes, this inclusive collection is made for all shapes and sizes. Mix and match from 25 pieces and seven different colors in sizes XXS to 4X. There are also swim cover-ups and hair accessories to elevate your beach OOTD. Kim is truly changing the game with innovative drop.

Last year’s swim collection led to 500,000 waitlist sign-ups, so you don’t want to miss your shot at scoring the latest warm-weather looks from Skims! We picked out our nine favorite finds below. Just like the aliens in the campaign, directed by Harmony Korine, this line is out of this world! Shop now before the collection sells out.

Skim Scoop Neck One-Piece

Baywatch vibes with this one-piece suit! The classic cut features a deep scoop neck, high leg, low back with adjustable straps and medium-coverage bottoms. One shopper said, “This bathing suit definitely fit like a glove. I can truly say I feel beautiful in it not self conscious at all.”

$88.00 See It!

Swim Triangle Top

Another timeless swim staple? This triangle top comes with adjustable neck and back ties for a flexible fit. “The best swimsuit I own!” one customer declared. “Beautiful material. It is very comfortable [and] stretchy.”

$38.00 See It!

Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

Every top needs matching bottoms! These side-tie bikini bottoms are super flattering. As one shopper gushed, “I absolutely loveeeee these bikinis. The quality was so much better than I expected and the fit is beautiful for someone with curves like me.”

$36.00 See It!

Skim Tank Bikini Top

If a triangle top is not your style, try this scoop neck tank with an underband and thick straps. It’s basically like a swim sports bra. “This is the most comfortable swimwear I’ve worn!” one reviewer raved.

$48.00 See It!

Swim Sarong Skirt

Swimsuits can make anyone feel self-conscious, especially how they expose our cellulite-covered thighs. Featuring a high slit and ruching, this chic swim sarong is the perfect cover-up! Shoppers say it shapes your body and make you feel snatched.

$78.00 See It!

Claw Clip

A claw clip is a swim essential, right there with sunscreen and a beach towel. Love this hair accessory bedazzled with Skims!

$24.00 See It!

Mesh Long Tank Dress

Many cover-ups are too loose, making Us feel like a walking paper bag. Show off your shape with this form-fitting mesh tank dress with a high neck, racerback and side slit.

$88.00 See It!

Swim T-Shirt

It’s about time someone designed a swim T-shirt! Not everyone wants to expose their arms in a bikini top. This cropped tee can be worn on its own or as a cover-up over another swimsuit.

$52.00 See It!

Swim Mid-Waist Short

Want to go on a hike on vacation and then jump into the pool afterwards? Now you can, thanks to these swim shorts from Skims! They’re essentially waterproof bike shorts. Brilliant!

$42.00 See It!

