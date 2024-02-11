Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While the plus-size fashion market still has some ways to go and grow, finding plus-sized pieces is getting easier. Whether you prefer super trendy garments or more tried and true classics, you can find spring-friendly plus-size fashion finds without completely emptying out your wallet!

From sleek skirts to flowy T-shirts, plus-size fashion is a versatile and stylish space. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 spring-friendly plus-size fashion finds under $50 that packs a powerful, chic punch — read on to see our picks!

1. Form-Fitting Energy: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for being size-inclusive, and you’ll love the Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Low Back Bodysuit — was $68, now just $42!

2. Everyday Essential: This cotton jersey T-shirt is perfect for any occasion — just $28!

3. Keep It Cool: Get this crewneck sweater for a warm but breezy alternative — just $40!

4. Bloom Into Spring: For those who prefer prints, this floral printed flutter sleeve tiered dress is right up your alley — was $129, now just $49!

5. Show A Little Leg: This sweater skirt is cozy but won’t allow you overheat — was $80, now just $40!

6. Business Casual Chic: Throw on these flare pull-on knit pants for a versatile, streamlined option that works during office hours and after — was $75, now just $45!

7. Velvet Regalia: This velvet top feels refined but elegant enough to wear anywhere — was $69, now just $41!

8. Wardrobe Staple: Grab these stretch pull-on jeggings for a durable, breezy pair of pants — just $29!

9. Minimal Statement: This scoop collar T-shirt pairs well with jeans or skirts, and it’s perfect for spring — just $19!

10. Keep Yourself Covered: A lightweight hoodie for spring is a necessity, and you’ll love this one — just $36!

11. Don’t Ruffle Your Feathers: Pop on this ruffle tunic top with jeans and your favorite sandals for a comfy spring ensemble — just $27!

12. Cozy Vibes: This sweater two-pack is a lightweight design that will fare well during the transitional season period — just $29!

13. Sleeveless Elegance: Vests are super trendy but this one feels very classic — just $30!

14. Ruched Edginess: This ruched satin skirt is super edgy and would look hot with your favorite pair of pumps or heeled sandals — was $20, now just $13!

15. Keep A Tee On You: This T-shirt is as cool and minimal as it gets — just $26!

16. Denim Diva: Everyone needs a trusty pair of jeans, and this pair has a relaxed fit — was $43, now just $26!

17. Overall Queen: This pair of baggy overalls feels like they’re ’90s-inspired but they also feel modern — was $40, now just $29!

