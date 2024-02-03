Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The key to keeping your closet at peak functionality and style is finding items you can wear during any season. From jeans to shirts and more, these are evergreen pieces you can never have enough of — seriously! T-shirts fit into that niche because they can provide comfort and act as a fun layer. We found a comfy long-sleeve v-neck t-shirt from Hanes that you’ll be sure to keep in your closet rotating year round — and it’s only $12!

The Hanes Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee is the perfect year-round piece to add to your closet. It features 100% ring-spun cotton for durability, and it is tag-free for no itching. Also, this t-shirt comes in 12 colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

Get the Hanes Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee for $12 (was $17) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 3, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this v-neck tee is easy. Throw it on under your favorite sweater with jeans and a chic pair of boots for an effortless look. Or, you could rock it with your favorite sweatpants and hoodie for a casual vibe.

Although Hanes has many adoring fans globally, one Walmart shopper gushed, “I love these tees! Lightweight but not see-through. It’s very soft and doesn’t wrinkle easily. They have good stretch and flatter an hourglass figure or pear figure. The colors are nice, too. I air-dried them after giving them a little stretching out, and they look great. They also hold up in the dryer well. No pilling. They look nice too — and you can dress them up or down. I have no issues with the stitching or seams. I’ve bought many of these in several colors, and these are my favorites!”

Another satisfied Walmart shopper added, “I love these long-sleeved cotton tees. I highly recommend them. They are a true fit, so if you want super comfy and roomy, go up one size.”

One more Walmart reviewer noted, “I love how comfortable and soft they are. I would only size up for a more comfortable and relaxed fit after washing. Other than that, I would order again.”

So, if you need a comfy t-shirt to help you layer the rest of your winter ensembles, this one may be perfect for you!

