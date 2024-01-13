Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve got a confession to make: regular T-shirts make me feel a little claustrophobic. I like to be able to breathe a little bit when wearing a tee, and the small opening for your head, especially a turtleneck, makes me feel hot and uncomfortable often. So I take a pair of scissors and do some DIY surgery on new tops. It’s not always a pretty job, but I get to show off my décolleté and have a little more “room”, so to speak.

So when I don’t want to do that, I tend to gravitate toward off-shoulder tops that always make me feel like one part of my shirt is slipping off. I can’t help it, that’s how I like to style my outfits. But sometimes, I wish I had a blouse that was already made that way and wouldn’t keep falling down on me. Something fun and stylish without plunging too low.

After dozens of hours of searching, I finally found the perfect top, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon! I’ve already bought quite a few to add to my daily rotation, and I absolutely love them.

The Dwnval Long Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt is a sleek, stretchy top made from Rayon and Spandex to make a breathable top that has a gorgeous square neckline that’s practically made for those of us who like to show a little skin and shoulder without resorting to DIY fashion design. What’s more, it’s a basic top in a variety of colors that you can use as a foundation or fantastic addition to any outfit.

The tee’s length is cropped a bit and conforms to your body for the perfect fit. I love that it hits at the best length possible for me, especially since I’m short, and it can be worn under a great pair of jeans or skirt. And the neckline gives me the perfect excuse to wear a fun statement necklace or glitter to spruce up my look. And speaking of perfect excuses, yours should be that you need to grab this T-shirt because it’s just $20 right now!

Others love it as much as I do, too. This shirt has amassed over 150+ five-star reviews.

“Buttery soft and flattering,” one wrote. “I got the red color and it is SO flattering and soft. It’s not too cropped either so perfect for the winter. It’s also pretty thick & not see through!”

“Perfect fit,” another wrote. “Such a nice material! Thick, kind of compressing, & a beautiful neckline. I think it’s worth it!!”

Get the Dwnval Long Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

