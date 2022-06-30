11 of the Best Shapewear Pieces for Super-Secret Tummy Control

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have a love/hate relationship with shapewear. We love the way we look in it, but we definitely don’t love how uncomfortable some of it is — and we absolutely hate when it’s in any way obvious! We want it to be our little secret that we’re wearing it!

If you’re looking for new tummy-control underwear and shapewear that seems invisible even under tight clothing, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve picked out 11 of our favorites of all different kinds below!

Best for Comfort

This underwear features comfort leg panels in addition to its shaping, tummy-smoothing elements. It also boasts no “VPL” AKA visible panty line!

Get the Miraclesuit Women’s Extra Firm Comfort Leg Waistline Brief starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Thong

One of the best ways to avoid panty lines? Getting rid of them completely! This seamless shaping underwear has a thong back!

Get the Werena Thong Shapewear Body Shaper Panty for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Color Selection

Nude is a different color for everybody, and Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line acknowledges that. These super high-rise briefs come in nine nude shades — and they can fit sizes XXS through 5X!

Get the Sculpting High Waist Brief for just $36 at Skims!

Best Everyday Underwear

Want something easy but effective for wearing under casual pieces, like jean shorts or rompers? Stock up on these briefs!

Get the SPANX Everyday Shaping Briefs for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Shorts

If you want your tummy-control underwear to also offer thigh control, these 360° slimming shorts are an excellent choice. And no chafing!

Get the Jockey Generation Slimming High-Waist Shorts for just $18 at Target!

Best Boyshorts

Still want that thigh shaping — but the above shorts are too long for your mini skirt or dress? A pair of boyshorts is the way to go. This popular pick is on sale too!

Get the Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts (originally $53) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Bodysuit

This open-bust bodysuit aims to shape the tummy, hips and booty. Even though it’s more fabric than a pair of underwear, it’s seamless for invisible layering!

Get the ASSETS by SPANX Remarkable Results All-in-One Body Slimmer for just $38 at Target!

Best Butt-Lifting Underwear

Cinch the waist and let that booty pop with this super breathable pair of underwear. The wrapped bands are perfect for complementing (or creating) an hourglass figure!

Get the Nebility Butt Lifter Shapewear (originally $30) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Hot Weather

Adding on extra fabric in the hot weather can be an iffy idea, but these ultra-breathable, cooling briefs will help keep you comfortable even as the temperature rises!

Get the Wacoal Keep Your Cool Shaping Briefs for just $48 at Nordstrom!

Best for New Moms

If you’ve recently had a C-section, extra support isn’t just about looks. This compression underwear can help provide the support you need to stay comfy too!

Get the Hcaixing High-Waisted Cotton Tummy Control Briefs for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Core Contour

This pair of shaping underwear is ultra-supportive for a compressive fit that will leave your core feeling strong and sculpted. We also love that it has a silicone waist grip band to prevent rolling!

Get the Core Control Brief for just $32 at Skims!

