21 Most Slimming Swimsuits for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Just like our favorite fruits, female bodies come in all shapes and sizes. There’s pears, apples, even bananas and strawberries! Today, we’re focusing on the fruit that keeps the doctor away with a daily dose of vitamin C — apples. According to Healthline, “If your shoulders and bust are larger than your relatively narrow hips, you have what’s known as an inverted triangle or ‘apple’ shape.” This figure is often rounder in the bust, back and stomach.

If you have an apple-shaped body, you may be tempted to wear oversized outfits to conceal your tummy. But we recommend embracing your curves with flattering pieces that cinch your waist and draw attention to your chest, arms and legs.

Swimsuit season is a stressful time of year for everyone, regardless of body type. We’re here to help! Below are 21 bathing suits specifically for apple-shaped bodies so you can feel your most confident at the pool or beach this summer.

Cupshe Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit V Neck Mesh Sheer Tummy Control Bathing Suit with Adjustable Wide Strap, 2X Black
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Stretchy (Spandex blend)
  • Sultry
  • Great for larger busts

Cons

  • Cheeky in the booty area
$39.99
Get it

Eomenie Tummy Control Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit Black
Eomenie

Pros

  • No. 1 bestseller in one-pieces on Amazon
  • Slimming tummy control
  • Wide variety of color options

Cons

  • Not as much bottom coverage
$35.99
Get it

Blooming Jelly Flutter Sleeve Ruched V-Neck One-Piece

Blooming Jelly Womens Tummy Control Bathing Suits Vintage One Piece Swimsuits Cut Out Monokini Swimwear (Medium, Green)
Blooming Jelly

Pros

  • Tummy control
  • Conceals upper arms
  • Modest yet flirty

Cons

  • Some shoppers don't love the neckline
$37.99
Get it

Cupshe Wrapped Mesh One-Piece

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Wrapped Mesh Tummy Control Bathing Suit with Adjustable Spaghetti Straps, L Black
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Flattering
  • On sale
  • Comfy

Cons

  • Not enough support
$36.99
Get it

Eomenie Push-Up Ruched One-Piece

Eomenie Women's Push Up Wrap Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit Bandeau Bathing Suits Slimming Twist Swimwear Caramel
Eomenie

Pros

  • Unique design
  • Flattering
  • Push-up

Cons

  • Runs big
$33.99
Get it

Cupshe Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini

CUPSHE Women's High Waist Bikini Swimsuit Floral Print Ruffle Two Piece Bathing Suit, M Navy Blue
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Cute
  • Fun patterns
  • Comfy

Cons

  • Bottoms are a little cheeky
$34.99
Get it

Tempt Me Retro-Inspired Halter High-Waisted Bikini

Tempt Me Women's Vintage Swimsuits Olive Green Retro Halter Ruched High Waist Bikini with Bottom L
Tempt Me

Pros

  • Almost 20,000 rave reviews
  • High quality
  • Super flattering

Cons

  • None
$35.99
Get it

Cupshe Crisscross Tie-Waist One-Piece

CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Sexy Deep V Neck Bathing Suit Crisscross Back Self Tie, M Red
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Bestseller
  • Popular brand

Cons

  • Might not be ideal for very large busts
$34.99
Get it

Sporlike Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Black Bikini (Black,Large)
SPORLIKE

Pros

  • Comfy
  • Full coverage bottoms
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Not enough chest support
$35.99
Get it

Yonique Leopard Print Plus Size Bikini

Yonique Womens Plus Size Bikini High Waisted Swimsuits Two Piece Bathing Suits Tummy Control Swimwear Leopard 14Plus
Yonique

Pros

  • Variety of sizes
  • Great patterns

Cons

  • You can't choose a different size top and bottom
$35.99
Get it

Cupshe Crisscross Floral One-Piece

CUPSHE Women's Blue Floral Strappy Criss Cross Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit 0X
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Bright
  • Tummy control
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Might not be enough support for larger busts
$39.99
Get it

Cupshe Scalloped Cutout One-Piece

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Sexy Black Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit, L
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Top-rated
  • Flattering
  • Flirty cutout

Cons

  • Lacking chest support
$35.99
Get it

Cupshe Ruched Halter One-Piece

CUPSHE Women Swimsuit One Piece Bathing Suit V Neck Halter Ruched Tummy Control Backless, M Azure Blue
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Tummy control
  • Comfy
  • Good color options

Cons

  • Some shoppers don't like the pads, but they're removable
$34.99
Get it

Cupshe Ruffle Trim Plus Size One-Piece

CUPSHE Women Swimsuit Plus Size One Piece Bathing Suit Flowy Ruffle Trim Ruched Front Tummy Control, 1X Dark Blue
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Slimming
  • Tummy control
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Cheeky bottoms
$37.99
Get it

Romwe Plus Size High-Waisted Bikini

Romwe Women's Plus 2 Piece Ribbed High Waist Bikini Sets Basic Swimsuits Solid Bathing Suits Swimwear Black 0XL
Romwe

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Thick
  • Great for plus size figures

Cons

  • Material is a little rough
$32.99
Get it

Hilor Crisscross Halter Neck One-Piece

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis Black S/US4-6
Hilor

Pros

  • Gorgeous design
  • Flattering for many body types
  • On sale

Cons

  • Bad for tan lines
$37.99
Get it

Cupshe Plus Size Crisscross Ruched One-Piece

CUPSHE Plus Size Swimsuit for Women One Piece Bathing Suit Cutout Criss Cross V Neck Ruched Wide Cross Back Adjustable Straps,1X Red
CUPSHE

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Supportive
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • Runs small
$39.99
Get it

Aqua Eve Plus Size Tankini

Aqua Eve Plus Size Tankini Women 2 Pieces Swimsuits with Shorts Flowy Bathing Suits Black 12W
Aqua Eve

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Great color options

Cons

  • Runs a little big
$37.99
Get it

Tutorutor Plus Size Peplum Tankini

Womens Plus Size Swimwear Peplum Tankini Tops Tummy Control Floral Retro Swimsuits (Large, Foral (Yellow))
Tutorutor

Pros

  • Trendy peplum style
  • Fun prints

Cons

  • Style is not for everyone
$38.88
Get it

B2Prity Halter Neckline One-Piece

B2prity Women's Slimming One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Bathing Suit Halter Swimwear for Big Busted Curvy Woman
B2prity

Pros

  • Stunning patterns

Cons

  • Material may be flimsy
$35.99
Get it
RXRXCOCO Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Ruched Swimwear Halter Bathing Suit Black Medium
RXRXCOCO Ruched Halter One-Piece

Pros

  • On sale
  • Flattering
  • Sexy

Cons

  • Not enough chest support
$34.98
Get it

