21 Most Slimming Swimsuits for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Just like our favorite fruits, female bodies come in all shapes and sizes. There’s pears, apples, even bananas and strawberries! Today, we’re focusing on the fruit that keeps the doctor away with a daily dose of vitamin C — apples. According to Healthline, “If your shoulders and bust are larger than your relatively narrow hips, you have what’s known as an inverted triangle or ‘apple’ shape.” This figure is often rounder in the bust, back and stomach.
If you have an apple-shaped body, you may be tempted to wear oversized outfits to conceal your tummy. But we recommend embracing your curves with flattering pieces that cinch your waist and draw attention to your chest, arms and legs.
Swimsuit season is a stressful time of year for everyone, regardless of body type. We’re here to help! Below are 21 bathing suits specifically for apple-shaped bodies so you can feel your most confident at the pool or beach this summer.
Cupshe Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros
- Stretchy (Spandex blend)
- Sultry
- Great for larger busts
Cons
- Cheeky in the booty area
Eomenie Tummy Control Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros
- No. 1 bestseller in one-pieces on Amazon
- Slimming tummy control
- Wide variety of color options
Cons
- Not as much bottom coverage
Blooming Jelly Flutter Sleeve Ruched V-Neck One-Piece
Pros
- Tummy control
- Conceals upper arms
- Modest yet flirty
Cons
- Some shoppers don't love the neckline
Cupshe Wrapped Mesh One-Piece
Pros
- Flattering
- On sale
- Comfy
Cons
- Not enough support
Eomenie Push-Up Ruched One-Piece
Pros
- Unique design
- Flattering
- Push-up
Cons
- Runs big
Cupshe Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini
Pros
- Cute
- Fun patterns
- Comfy
Cons
- Bottoms are a little cheeky
Tempt Me Retro-Inspired Halter High-Waisted Bikini
Pros
- Almost 20,000 rave reviews
- High quality
- Super flattering
Cons
- None
Cupshe Crisscross Tie-Waist One-Piece
Pros
- Bestseller
- Popular brand
Cons
- Might not be ideal for very large busts
Sporlike Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini
Pros
- Comfy
- Full coverage bottoms
- Flattering
Cons
- Not enough chest support
Yonique Leopard Print Plus Size Bikini
Pros
- Variety of sizes
- Great patterns
Cons
- You can't choose a different size top and bottom
Cupshe Crisscross Floral One-Piece
Pros
- Bright
- Tummy control
- Flattering
Cons
- Might not be enough support for larger busts
Cupshe Scalloped Cutout One-Piece
Pros
- Top-rated
- Flattering
- Flirty cutout
Cons
- Lacking chest support
Cupshe Ruched Halter One-Piece
Pros
- Tummy control
- Comfy
- Good color options
Cons
- Some shoppers don't like the pads, but they're removable
Cupshe Ruffle Trim Plus Size One-Piece
Pros
- Slimming
- Tummy control
- Flattering
Cons
- Cheeky bottoms
Romwe Plus Size High-Waisted Bikini
Pros
- Flattering
- Thick
- Great for plus size figures
Cons
- Material is a little rough
Hilor Crisscross Halter Neck One-Piece
Pros
- Gorgeous design
- Flattering for many body types
- On sale
Cons
- Bad for tan lines
Cupshe Plus Size Crisscross Ruched One-Piece
Pros
- Flattering
- Supportive
- Tummy control
Cons
- Runs small
Aqua Eve Plus Size Tankini
Pros
- Versatile
- Great color options
Cons
- Runs a little big
Tutorutor Plus Size Peplum Tankini
Pros
- Trendy peplum style
- Fun prints
Cons
- Style is not for everyone
B2Prity Halter Neckline One-Piece
Pros
- Stunning patterns
Cons
- Material may be flimsy
Pros
- On sale
- Flattering
- Sexy
Cons
- Not enough chest support
