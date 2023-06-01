Cancel OK
15 of the Best Maxi Dresses for Apple-Shaped Bodies

By
maxi-dresses-apple-shaped-bodies
Shutterstock

Maxi dresses are having a serious moment for 2023! You’ll want to make sure you have numerous ready to go in your wardrobe if you want to stay stylish for summer. But that’s a lot of fabric to work with — how can you make sure each maxi dress you buy will look the very best on you?

If you have an apple-shaped (a.k.a. round) body, you might want to skip shapeless, oversized dresses and concentrate more on anything that defines the waistline. Ties, ruching, cutouts, etc. — we’ll show you 15 of our favorite maxi dresses for apple-shaped bodies below. Let’s get shopping!

Cupshe Allyssa Elastic Waist Maxi Dress

CUPSHE Women's Loose V Neck Allyssa Surplice Ruched Dress Formal Dress Short Sleeve Elastic Waist Side Slit Maxi Dress Orange
CUPSHE

Pros:

  • Flowy and comfortable
  • Three color options
  • Cinched yet stretchy waist

Cons:

  • Only one review so far
  • Only available in S-XL
$34.00
See it!

Grace Karin Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress

GRACE KARIN Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Summer Boho Ruffle Dress Sleeveless Swing A-Line Smocked Waist Cami Dress with Pockets Green L
GRACE KARIN

Pros:

  • Can dress up or down
  • Wide, smocked waist
  • Nine colorways

Cons:

  • Some sizes are selling out
  • May require a slip
$41.00
See it!

Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress

caslonr caslon(r) Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Soft, stretchy jersey material
  • Six colors
  • Shoppers say it doesn't cling

Cons:

  • Torso may be slightly short on super tall frames
  • Only partially lined
$39.00
See it!

Anrabess Bodycon Cutout Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women’s Summer Sexy Bodycon Maxi Gradution Dress 2023 Prom Dresses One Shoulder Sleeveless Sexy Cut Out Formal Cocktail Party Dress 765fense-M Pink
ANRABESS

Pros:

  • Waist cutout and asymmetrical design create great angles
  • 12 colors
  • Super stretchy (10% spandex)

Cons:

  • Hand wash/dry flat recommended
  • One-shoulder design means you can't wear a regular bra
$39.00
See it!

Free People free-est La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress

Free People free-est La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress in Bird Of Paradise at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Three colors
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Great for vacations

Cons:

  • May be see-through
  • Could be too low-cut for some shoppers
$98.00
See it!

NauLon Cutout Waist Bodycon Dress

NauLon Womens Sexy Cut Out Waist Open Back Bodycon Dress Ankle Length Ribbed Party Club Midi Dresses (as1, Alpha, m, Regular, Regular, Black, M)
NauLon

Pros:

  • Unique cutout wraps around back and sides
  • Stretchy ribbed fabric
  • Also available in mini versions

Cons:

  • Needs a racerback (or no) bra
  • Only available in S-L
$26.00
See it!

Pogtmm Floral V-Neck Maxi Dress

Summer Dresses for Women 2022 Petite Empire Waist Maxi Dress with Pockets(M,A-Green)
POGTMM

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • High waistline elongates legs
  • Nine colorways

Cons:

  • Not cotton
  • Only one solid shade
Was $40On Sale: $27You Save 33%
See it!

Maggy London Floral Ruffle Sleeveless Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

Maggy London Floral Ruffle Sleeveless Faux Wrap Maxi Dress in Coral Pink at Nordstrom, Size 0
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Beautiful wedding guest dress
  • Two colors
  • Very flattering faux-wrap design

Cons:

  • May need help zipping it up
  • Three ratings but no reviews
$118.00
See it!

Floerns Tropical Floral Print Maxi Dress

Floerns Women's Summer Tropical Floral Print Halter Neck Split Maxi Dress Dark Blue M
Floerns

Pros:

  • Tie belt at waist
  • High slit for movement
  • Eight colors

Cons:

  • Non-stretch fabric (apart from the waist)
  • Halter neckline needs special bra or no bra
$41.00
See it!

City Chic Sylvie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

City Chic Sylvie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress in Mesmerising Fl at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Plus sizes
  • Slip lining
  • Cinched tie waist

Cons:

  • Sizing is a little confusing — check size guide
  • Only one colorway
$139.00
See it!

Blencot Long-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress

BLENCOT Women's Casual Boho Floral Printed Deep V Neck Loose Long Sleeve Long Evening Dress Ruched Cocktail Party Maxi Wedding Dress Apricot Large
BLENCOT

Pros:

  • On sale!
  • 26 colorways
  • Accommodates larger busts

Cons:

  • One shopper said the slip underneath is a bit short
  • Only available in S-XL
Was $80On Sale: $50You Save 38%
See it!

Loveappella Tiered Faux Wrap Knit Maxi Dress

Loveappella Tiered Faux Wrap Knit Maxi Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Machine washable
  • Two colors
  • Flowy tiered skirt

Cons:

  • Might need help tying the back
  • No reviews yet
$68.00
See it!

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Crossover Halter Neck Sleeveless Plaid Cut Out Backless Flowy A Line Maxi Dress,GreyGreen,Small
ZESICA

Pros:

  • 26 colorways
  • Adjustable
  • Machine washable

Cons:

  • Risk of unwanted side-boob
  • May not provide enough support
Was $55On Sale: $49You Save 11%
See it!

Karen Kane Sleeveless Colorblock Maxi Dress

Karen Kane Sleeveless Colorblock Maxi Dress in Bww at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Angular color-blocking snatches waist without any cinching
  • Machine washable
  • Available in regular and petite sizes

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • Lacking reviews
$149.00
See it!

Verdusa Cutout Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Verdusa Women's Cut Out Long Sleeve Split Thigh Bodycon Maxi Dress Black S
Verdusa

Pros:

  • Breathable fabric
  • Easy pull-on style
  • High slit for movement

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • Cutout may be too revealing for some
$28.00
See it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

