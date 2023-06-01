15 of the Best Maxi Dresses for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi dresses are having a serious moment for 2023! You’ll want to make sure you have numerous ready to go in your wardrobe if you want to stay stylish for summer. But that’s a lot of fabric to work with — how can you make sure each maxi dress you buy will look the very best on you?

If you have an apple-shaped (a.k.a. round) body, you might want to skip shapeless, oversized dresses and concentrate more on anything that defines the waistline. Ties, ruching, cutouts, etc. — we’ll show you 15 of our favorite maxi dresses for apple-shaped bodies below. Let’s get shopping!

Cupshe Allyssa Elastic Waist Maxi Dress Pros: Flowy and comfortable

Three color options

Cinched yet stretchy waist Cons: Only one review so far

Only available in S-XL $34.00 See it!

Grace Karin Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress Pros: Can dress up or down

Wide, smocked waist

Nine colorways Cons: Some sizes are selling out

May require a slip $41.00 See it!

Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress Pros: Soft, stretchy jersey material

Six colors

Shoppers say it doesn't cling Cons: Torso may be slightly short on super tall frames

Only partially lined $39.00 See it!

Anrabess Bodycon Cutout Maxi Dress Pros: Waist cutout and asymmetrical design create great angles

12 colors

Super stretchy (10% spandex) Cons: Hand wash/dry flat recommended

One-shoulder design means you can't wear a regular bra $39.00 See it!

Free People free-est La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress Pros: Three colors

Machine wash, tumble dry

Great for vacations Cons: May be see-through

Could be too low-cut for some shoppers $98.00 See it!

NauLon Cutout Waist Bodycon Dress Pros: Unique cutout wraps around back and sides

Stretchy ribbed fabric

Also available in mini versions Cons: Needs a racerback (or no) bra

Only available in S-L $26.00 See it!

Pogtmm Floral V-Neck Maxi Dress Pros: Side pockets

High waistline elongates legs

Nine colorways Cons: Not cotton

Only one solid shade Was $40 On Sale: $27 You Save 33% See it!

Maggy London Floral Ruffle Sleeveless Faux Wrap Maxi Dress Pros: Beautiful wedding guest dress

Two colors

Very flattering faux-wrap design Cons: May need help zipping it up

Three ratings but no reviews $118.00 See it!

Floerns Tropical Floral Print Maxi Dress Pros: Tie belt at waist

High slit for movement

Eight colors Cons: Non-stretch fabric (apart from the waist)

Halter neckline needs special bra or no bra $41.00 See it!

City Chic Sylvie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Pros: Plus sizes

Slip lining

Cinched tie waist Cons: Sizing is a little confusing — check size guide

Only one colorway $139.00 See it!

Blencot Long-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress Pros: On sale!

26 colorways

Accommodates larger busts Cons: One shopper said the slip underneath is a bit short

Only available in S-XL Was $80 On Sale: $50 You Save 38% See it!

Loveappella Tiered Faux Wrap Knit Maxi Dress Pros: Machine washable

Two colors

Flowy tiered skirt Cons: Might need help tying the back

No reviews yet $68.00 See it!

Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress Pros: 26 colorways

Adjustable

Machine washable Cons: Risk of unwanted side-boob

May not provide enough support Was $55 On Sale: $49 You Save 11% See it!

Karen Kane Sleeveless Colorblock Maxi Dress Pros: Angular color-blocking snatches waist without any cinching

Machine washable

Available in regular and petite sizes Cons: Only one colorway

Lacking reviews $149.00 See it!

Verdusa Cutout Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Pros: Breathable fabric

Easy pull-on style

High slit for movement Cons: Only one color

Cutout may be too revealing for some $28.00 See it!

