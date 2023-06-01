15 of the Best Maxi Dresses for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Maxi dresses are having a serious moment for 2023! You’ll want to make sure you have numerous ready to go in your wardrobe if you want to stay stylish for summer. But that’s a lot of fabric to work with — how can you make sure each maxi dress you buy will look the very best on you?
If you have an apple-shaped (a.k.a. round) body, you might want to skip shapeless, oversized dresses and concentrate more on anything that defines the waistline. Ties, ruching, cutouts, etc. — we’ll show you 15 of our favorite maxi dresses for apple-shaped bodies below. Let’s get shopping!
Cupshe Allyssa Elastic Waist Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Flowy and comfortable
- Three color options
- Cinched yet stretchy waist
Cons:
- Only one review so far
- Only available in S-XL
Grace Karin Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Can dress up or down
- Wide, smocked waist
- Nine colorways
Cons:
- Some sizes are selling out
- May require a slip
Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Soft, stretchy jersey material
- Six colors
- Shoppers say it doesn't cling
Cons:
- Torso may be slightly short on super tall frames
- Only partially lined
Anrabess Bodycon Cutout Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Waist cutout and asymmetrical design create great angles
- 12 colors
- Super stretchy (10% spandex)
Cons:
- Hand wash/dry flat recommended
- One-shoulder design means you can't wear a regular bra
Free People free-est La La Tiered Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Three colors
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Great for vacations
Cons:
- May be see-through
- Could be too low-cut for some shoppers
NauLon Cutout Waist Bodycon Dress
Pros:
- Unique cutout wraps around back and sides
- Stretchy ribbed fabric
- Also available in mini versions
Cons:
- Needs a racerback (or no) bra
- Only available in S-L
Pogtmm Floral V-Neck Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Side pockets
- High waistline elongates legs
- Nine colorways
Cons:
- Not cotton
- Only one solid shade
Maggy London Floral Ruffle Sleeveless Faux Wrap Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Beautiful wedding guest dress
- Two colors
- Very flattering faux-wrap design
Cons:
- May need help zipping it up
- Three ratings but no reviews
Floerns Tropical Floral Print Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Tie belt at waist
- High slit for movement
- Eight colors
Cons:
- Non-stretch fabric (apart from the waist)
- Halter neckline needs special bra or no bra
City Chic Sylvie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Plus sizes
- Slip lining
- Cinched tie waist
Cons:
- Sizing is a little confusing — check size guide
- Only one colorway
Blencot Long-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress
Pros:
- On sale!
- 26 colorways
- Accommodates larger busts
Cons:
- One shopper said the slip underneath is a bit short
- Only available in S-XL
Loveappella Tiered Faux Wrap Knit Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Machine washable
- Two colors
- Flowy tiered skirt
Cons:
- Might need help tying the back
- No reviews yet
Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Pros:
- 26 colorways
- Adjustable
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Risk of unwanted side-boob
- May not provide enough support
Karen Kane Sleeveless Colorblock Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Angular color-blocking snatches waist without any cinching
- Machine washable
- Available in regular and petite sizes
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Lacking reviews
Verdusa Cutout Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Breathable fabric
- Easy pull-on style
- High slit for movement
Cons:
- Only one color
- Cutout may be too revealing for some
