Making a splash! Swimwear weather is here — but sadly, a perfect bathing suit doesn’t magically appear in our closet the second the temperature reaches over 80 degrees. Bathing suit shopping is one of the toughest experiences out there… but it doesn’t have to be.
One way to find fast success when swimsuit shopping is to buy picks based on your body shape. A one-piece or bikini will look different on an athletic build than an hourglass shape, for example. Don’t know what you should be looking for? We’ll show you the best one-piece bathing suits and swim separates for six different body types at Nordstrom below — plus our overall flattering favorite!
Best Overall Bathing Suit for Every Body Shape — La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Over 500 reviews
- Available in seven colors
- Shirring smooths and flatters
Cons:
- Hand wash, line dry
- Not on sale
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Pear Shapes — La Blanca Breezy Ruffle Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Off-shoulder design visibly balances pear shapes
- Removable soft cups
- Bright and beautiful
Cons:
- No reviews
- Hand wash, line dry
Best Bikini Top for Pear Shapes — ASOS Design Puff Sleeve Bikini Top
Pros:
- Affordable price
- Cute lettuce edging
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Only one color
- No reviews
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Athletic Builds — River Island Textured Chain Belt One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Halter neckline shows off toned shoulders
- Pretty chain detail
- On sale!
Cons:
- Only one color
- No reviews
Best Bikini Top for Athletic Builds: River Island Plunge Buckle Bikini Top
Pros:
- Wide straps help soften look of shoulders if you don't want to show them off
- Easy clasp at back of neck
- Gleaming hardware
Cons:
- Dry flat only
- No reviews
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Hourglass Shapes — Mango Seamed Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Seams will accentuate a naturally cinched waist
- Underwire for bust support
- Sustainable — made with 92% recycled polyester
Cons:
- Limited size range
- Only one color
Best Bikini Bottoms for Hourglass Shapes — Billabong Island Glow Tanlines Hike Stripe Bikini Bottoms
Pros:
- High-cut legs will further snatch your shape
- Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom
- On sale!
Cons:
- May be too skimpy for some
- Dry flat only
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Inverted Triangle Shapes — Sea Level Short Sleeve Multifit Front Zip One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Fitted short sleeves and narrow zip V-neck keep broader shoulders from standing out
- Available in four colors
- Powermesh support
Cons:
- Hand wash, dry flat
- May be more coverage than some shoppers want
Best Bikini Bottoms for Inverted Triangle Shapes — La Blanca Sunlit Soiree Adjustable Loop Hipster Bikini Bottoms
Pros:
- Busy print and tassel side ties help create balance with wide shoulders
- Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom
- Adjustable for a personalized fit
Cons:
- No tummy shaping
- No reviews
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Apple Shapes — ASOS Design Curve Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Cutout creates defined look at waist
- Plus sizes
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Dry flat only
Best Bikini Bottoms for Apple Shapes — Artesands Aria Renoir High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Pros:
- High-rise fits help snatch apple shapes
- Black bottoms can go with any top
- Powermesh lining
Cons:
- Hand wash, dry flat
- Only one review
Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Diamond Shapes — Becca Modern Edge Ribbed Lace-Up Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Pros:
- Plunging V-neckline helps elongate body and accentuate bust for balance
- Removable cups
- Lined
Cons:
- Only one color
- Hand wash, line dry
Best Bikini Top for Diamond Shapes — O'Neill Saltwater Solids Embry Bikini Top
Pros:
- Upside down triangle top accentuates bust
- Three available colors
- Adjustable tie straps
Cons:
- Not the most supportive style
- Hand wash, dry flat
