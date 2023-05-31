Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Swim Style

13 of the Best Bathing Suits and Separates at Nordstrom for Every Body Shape

By
best-bathing-suits-nordstrom-every-body-shape
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making a splash! Swimwear weather is here — but sadly, a perfect bathing suit doesn’t magically appear in our closet the second the temperature reaches over 80 degrees. Bathing suit shopping is one of the toughest experiences out there… but it doesn’t have to be.

One way to find fast success when swimsuit shopping is to buy picks based on your body shape. A one-piece or bikini will look different on an athletic build than an hourglass shape, for example. Don’t know what you should be looking for? We’ll show you the best one-piece bathing suits and swim separates for six different body types at Nordstrom below — plus our overall flattering favorite!

Best Overall Bathing Suit for Every Body Shape — La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit in Black at Nordstrom, Size 2
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Over 500 reviews
  • Available in seven colors
  • Shirring smooths and flatters

Cons:

  • Hand wash, line dry
  • Not on sale
$83.00
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Pear Shapes — La Blanca Breezy Ruffle Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Breezy Ruffle Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Multi at Nordstrom, Size 4
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Off-shoulder design visibly balances pear shapes
  • Removable soft cups
  • Bright and beautiful

Cons:

  • No reviews
  • Hand wash, line dry
$135.00
See it!

Best Bikini Top for Pear Shapes — ASOS Design Puff Sleeve Bikini Top

ASOS DESIGN Puff Sleeve Bikini Top in Medium Green at Nordstrom, Size 4 Us
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Affordable price
  • Cute lettuce edging
  • Machine washable

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • No reviews
$30.00
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Athletic Builds — River Island Textured Chain Belt One-Piece Swimsuit

River Island Textured Chain Belt One-Piece Swimsuit in Cream at Nordstrom, Size 4
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Halter neckline shows off toned shoulders
  • Pretty chain detail
  • On sale!

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • No reviews
Was $72On Sale: $40You Save 44%
See it!

Best Bikini Top for Athletic Builds: River Island Plunge Buckle Bikini Top

River Island Plunge Buckle Bikini Top in Khaki at Nordstrom, Size 8
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Wide straps help soften look of shoulders if you don't want to show them off
  • Easy clasp at back of neck
  • Gleaming hardware

Cons:

  • Dry flat only
  • No reviews
$55.00
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Hourglass Shapes — Mango Seamed Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

MANGO Seamed Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit in Bright Pink at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Seams will accentuate a naturally cinched waist
  • Underwire for bust support
  • Sustainable — made with 92% recycled polyester

Cons:

  • Limited size range
  • Only one color
$80.00
See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Hourglass Shapes — Billabong Island Glow Tanlines Hike Stripe Bikini Bottoms

Billabong Island Glow Tanlines Hike Stripe Bikini Bottoms in Pink Multi at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • High-cut legs will further snatch your shape
  • Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom
  • On sale!

Cons:

  • May be too skimpy for some
  • Dry flat only
Was $60On Sale: $24You Save 60%
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Inverted Triangle Shapes — Sea Level Short Sleeve Multifit Front Zip One-Piece Swimsuit

Sea Level Short Sleeve Multifit Front Zip One-Piece Swimsuit in Khaki at Nordstrom, Size 4 Us
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Fitted short sleeves and narrow zip V-neck keep broader shoulders from standing out
  • Available in four colors
  • Powermesh support

Cons:

  • Hand wash, dry flat
  • May be more coverage than some shoppers want
$115.00
See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Inverted Triangle Shapes — La Blanca Sunlit Soiree Adjustable Loop Hipster Bikini Bottoms

La Blanca Sunlit Soiree Adjustable Loop Hipster Bikini Bottoms in Black Multi at Nordstrom, Size 4
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Busy print and tassel side ties help create balance with wide shoulders
  • Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom
  • Adjustable for a personalized fit

Cons:

  • No tummy shaping
  • No reviews
$64.00
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Apple Shapes — ASOS Design Curve Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

ASOS DESIGN Curve Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in White Multi at Nordstrom, Size 12W Us
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Cutout creates defined look at waist
  • Plus sizes
  • Adjustable straps

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • Dry flat only
$45.00
See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Apple Shapes — Artesands Aria Renoir High Waist Bikini Bottoms

Artesands Aria Renoir High Waist Bikini Bottoms in Black at Nordstrom, Size 8
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • High-rise fits help snatch apple shapes
  • Black bottoms can go with any top
  • Powermesh lining

Cons:

  • Hand wash, dry flat
  • Only one review
$70.00
See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Diamond Shapes — Becca Modern Edge Ribbed Lace-Up Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit

nordstrom-becca-one-piece
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Plunging V-neckline helps elongate body and accentuate bust for balance
  • Removable cups
  • Lined

Cons:

  • Only one color
  • Hand wash, line dry
$148.00
See it!

Best Bikini Top for Diamond Shapes — O'Neill Saltwater Solids Embry Bikini Top

O'Neill Saltwater Solids Embry Bikini Top in Black at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Upside down triangle top accentuates bust
  • Three available colors
  • Adjustable tie straps

Cons:

  • Not the most supportive style
  • Hand wash, dry flat
$45.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more swimwear at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

blackpink-rose

Blackpink’s Rosé Says These Pimple Patches Make Breakouts a 'Bit More Fun'

Read article
best-swimsuits-with-full-coverage-bottoms

11 of the Best Swimsuits With Full-Coverage Bottoms

Read article
amazon-beauty-cosrx-good-morning-cleanser

Deal Alert! This No. 1 Bestselling Gentle Cleanser Is on Sale for Under $10

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!