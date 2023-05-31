Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making a splash! Swimwear weather is here — but sadly, a perfect bathing suit doesn’t magically appear in our closet the second the temperature reaches over 80 degrees. Bathing suit shopping is one of the toughest experiences out there… but it doesn’t have to be.

One way to find fast success when swimsuit shopping is to buy picks based on your body shape. A one-piece or bikini will look different on an athletic build than an hourglass shape, for example. Don’t know what you should be looking for? We’ll show you the best one-piece bathing suits and swim separates for six different body types at Nordstrom below — plus our overall flattering favorite!

Best Overall Bathing Suit for Every Body Shape — La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Over 500 reviews

Available in seven colors

Shirring smooths and flatters Cons: Hand wash, line dry

Not on sale $83.00 See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Pear Shapes — La Blanca Breezy Ruffle Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Off-shoulder design visibly balances pear shapes

Removable soft cups

Bright and beautiful Cons: No reviews

Hand wash, line dry $135.00 See it!

Best Bikini Top for Pear Shapes — ASOS Design Puff Sleeve Bikini Top Pros: Affordable price

Cute lettuce edging

Machine washable Cons: Only one color

No reviews $30.00 See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Athletic Builds — River Island Textured Chain Belt One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Halter neckline shows off toned shoulders

Pretty chain detail

On sale! Cons: Only one color

No reviews Was $72 On Sale: $40 You Save 44% See it!

Best Bikini Top for Athletic Builds: River Island Plunge Buckle Bikini Top Pros: Wide straps help soften look of shoulders if you don't want to show them off

Easy clasp at back of neck

Gleaming hardware Cons: Dry flat only

No reviews $55.00 See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Hourglass Shapes — Mango Seamed Cup Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Seams will accentuate a naturally cinched waist

Underwire for bust support

Sustainable — made with 92% recycled polyester Cons: Limited size range

Only one color $80.00 See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Hourglass Shapes — Billabong Island Glow Tanlines Hike Stripe Bikini Bottoms Pros: High-cut legs will further snatch your shape

Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom

On sale! Cons: May be too skimpy for some

Dry flat only Was $60 On Sale: $24 You Save 60% See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Inverted Triangle Shapes — Sea Level Short Sleeve Multifit Front Zip One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Fitted short sleeves and narrow zip V-neck keep broader shoulders from standing out

Available in four colors

Powermesh support Cons: Hand wash, dry flat

May be more coverage than some shoppers want $115.00 See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Inverted Triangle Shapes — La Blanca Sunlit Soiree Adjustable Loop Hipster Bikini Bottoms Pros: Busy print and tassel side ties help create balance with wide shoulders

Multiple matching tops available at Nordstrom

Adjustable for a personalized fit Cons: No tummy shaping

No reviews $64.00 See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Apple Shapes — ASOS Design Curve Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Cutout creates defined look at waist

Plus sizes

Adjustable straps Cons: Only one colorway

Dry flat only $45.00 See it!

Best Bikini Bottoms for Apple Shapes — Artesands Aria Renoir High Waist Bikini Bottoms Pros: High-rise fits help snatch apple shapes

Black bottoms can go with any top

Powermesh lining Cons: Hand wash, dry flat

Only one review $70.00 See it!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suit for Diamond Shapes — Becca Modern Edge Ribbed Lace-Up Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit Pros: Plunging V-neckline helps elongate body and accentuate bust for balance

Removable cups

Lined Cons: Only one color

Hand wash, line dry $148.00 See it!

Best Bikini Top for Diamond Shapes — O'Neill Saltwater Solids Embry Bikini Top Pros: Upside down triangle top accentuates bust

Three available colors

Adjustable tie straps Cons: Not the most supportive style

Hand wash, dry flat $45.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more swimwear at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: