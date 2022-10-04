17 of the Best Plus Size Bodysuits to Elevate Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll always love a good bodysuit. If you tuck a top into your pants or skirt, chances are you’ll have to constantly readjust it throughout the day for the perfect look. With bodysuits, that problem is gone. You’ll easily achieve that sleek, fitted look — and it will stay that way until you’re ready to change into PJs!

Below we’ve rounded up 17 of our favorite plus size bodysuits of the moment — whether you’re looking for something with short sleeves, long sleeves or no sleeves!

Long-Sleeve Plus Size Bodysuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This A New Day mock-neck bodysuit from Target will be your go-to piece for chic fall and winter outfits. Wear it alone or layer a flannel on top!

2. We Also Love: Going out? This In’voland bodysuit has a gorgeous cutout at the chest that will have you feeling like a superstar!

3. We Can’t Forget: We’d also recommend this Skims Fits Everybody bodysuit to anyone and everyone, as it’s so soft and comes in so many nude shades (and more)!

4. Seeing Stripes: This La Ligne x Target bodysuit looks like a long-sleeve henley tee, and it has the coolest cuffs. It’s made with recycled fabric too!

5. Lovely Lace: If you’re dressing up for date night or a night out with friends, this Wdirara bodysuit is ready to elevate your look with its lace details!

6. Just Meshing: This Romwe bodysuit has the fitted bodice, but the sleeves are loose and sheer for a high-fashion effect!

Short-Sleeve Plus Size Bodysuits

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The keyhole cutouts in the front of this Wild Fable bodysuit make this short-sleeve bodysuit a must for our Target cart!

8. We Also Love: The tassels combined with the surplice neckline on this Wdirara bodysuit make it such a fun and attention-grabbing piece!

9. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a blouson look as opposed to a slim fit? This Universal Thread bodysuit from Target will make it look like you have a loose tee perfectly tucked in!

10. Mega-Comfy: Reviewers say this Skims bodysuit is so comfortable, it feels “literally like you’re wearing nothing.” A wardrobe essential!

11. Fair and Square: Square necklines are super on trend right now, and this Oyoangle bodysuit lets you get in on the look for such an affordable price!

12. Off the Shoulder: This Floerns bodysuit takes things off the shoulder, adding a little ruffle to its short sleeves to make it a dress-up, dress-down piece you’ll be so happy to have on hand!

Sleeveless Plus Size Bodysuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We highly recommend this Soly Hux bodysuit if you love a wrap look but don’t want to deal with the troubles of tying a garment yourself!

14. We Also Love: This Wild Fable bodysuit from Target has spaghetti straps, so it will look more like a tucked-in camisole. The straps are adjustable too!

15. We Can’t Forget: The mock neckline on this form-fitting Skims bodysuit definitely will act as an automatic outfit upgrade. This bodysuit will fit like a “second skin”!

16. Scoop, There It Is: This double-scoop neck A New Day bodysuit is a wildly affordable everyday essential from Target you’ll want to grab in every color!

17. Last but Not Least: We’re so in love with the scalloped neckline of this Wdirara bodysuit. It’s a small change that makes a huge difference!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!