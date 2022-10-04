21 Zara-Style Tops With New Takes on Classic Patterns

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always feel like we’re being pulled in two different directions when it comes to our style. Do we want to stick with the timeless classics — or do we want to go bold, bright and a little avant garde? Sometimes the classics feel a little boring, but the bolder pieces can be hard to style and limiting.

So how about something in the middle? What if we take popular patterns like stripes, plaids and animal prints and put a spin on them so they feel fresh and new? That’s what we did with this list of clothing you can buy now, inspired by current fashion at Zara. Shop below!

Stripes

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This one-size Ellazhu button-up shirt is so cool. It’s white, but has a section of stripes on the torso, the pattern only repeated on the sleeve cuffs. So versatile yet attention-grabbing!

2. We Also Love: Striped polos are definitely big at Zara, and this long-sleeve, color-block Infitty shirt plays with an ultra-wide take on stripes that’s bound to capture so many shoppers’ hearts!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple black and white stripes…but with a colorful collar and sleeves. We were immediately drawn to this Romwe tee!

4. Bonus: This long-sleeve SweatyRocks tee plays with two different sizes of stripes, which sounds like a subtle detail — but it makes a huge difference!

Florals

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s be clear — we’re only picking out unique styles of florals for this list. This MakeMeChic mesh tee features embroidered florals blooming throughout!

6. We Also Love: This TS tee looks like a freshly painted work of art in clothing form. So colorful, so beautiful!

7. We Can’t Forget: This Verdusa mesh top has a lettuce trim that just makes this floral piece absolutely irresistible!

8. Bonus: This Lai Meng Five Cats shirt features a watercolor-like floral design just on one side, taking an asymmetrical approach to the print!

Plaids

9. Our Absolute Favorite: All in on the gingham trend? You’ll likely fall head over heels for this Zesica shirt and its gingham-block design!

10. We Also Love: You’ll definitely stand out as a fashionista in this extra-long and flowy Ellazhu shirt, which can also act as a midi dress!

11. We Can’t Forget: Get the layered look without the heat of layering with this Miusey long-sleeve top. Available in four colors!

12. Bonus: Plaid can be seen as pretty casual, but the Peter Pan collar on this Allegra K top really dresses it up and gives it some major style!

Tie-Dyes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Again, we’re looking for unique takes on tie-dyes here that don’t necessarily look like the tees we make in our backyard. This knit Nufiwi tank is such a cool version of the ever-popular type of design!

14. We Also Love: Love the ombré look? You’ll love this cozy-chic Etcyy pullover. Yes, it has a hood!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Fangjin hoodie gives you two popular prints in one, creating a stripe pattern with a tie-dye effect!

16. Bonus: We’re also big fans of the bleach dye look, and this oversized SweatyRocks tee nails it!

Animal Print

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Animal print is always in style, but let’s see how these picks make it fresh. This Dokotoo denim top has leopard print chest pockets, matching up with the lower part of each sleeve!

18. We Also Love: Remember to look at other types of animal prints too. This Lai Meng Five Cats top features images of giraffes!

19. We Can’t Forget: This one-shoulder Verdusa tank features a cow print. Go all in with jeans cowboy boots to match or try a midi skirt and heels!

20. Bonus: You can also go fierce with this Artfish long-sleeve tee. It has a tiger print, a cropped hem and a great price!

21. Last but Not Least: Okay, this is so cute! This Soly Hux short-sleeve button-up features adorable images of cats all over!

