Who’s excited? Amazon is essentially giving us a second Prime Day this year with its 2022 Prime Early Access event, and we’re already filling up our carts. The deals have already begun to drop!

The official event will make its debut October 11 and 12, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping. We know everyone is scrambling to perfect their fall wardrobe right now, so check out our favorite sale picks below, already marked down!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tops and Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This BB Dakota sweater has a seemingly simple design, but that curved hem actually leads up to tall side slits to make it stand out. This will be a wear-everywhere type of piece!

2. We Also Love: Don’t forget to pick up a cardigan! This Lueluoye cardigan will be the perfect outfit finisher for so many fall looks!

3. We Can’t Forget: This long-sleeve Biucly top is comfy, cute and available in so many colors and patterns!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Fall wedding on your calendar? This velvet BerryGo wrap dress is just right for rustic, romantic vibes!

5. We Also Love: This tiered mini Cosonen dress is so cute with its plaid print. We’d love to see this with a cute hat and heeled boots!

6. We Can’t Forget: Cozy, chic and marked down? You know we’re all about this turtleneck Anrabess sweater dress!

Outerwear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look incredibly sophisticated wearing this Amazon Essentials button-front coat. It’s nice enough to even wear to fancier events!

8. We Also Love: So fuzzy! This cuddly Dokotoo teddy coat is so warm and comfy, you’ll want to nap in it!

9. We Can’t Forget: This quilted BTFBM coat is awesome because you can use the tie belt to really cinch your figure!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The perfect sweats! We know everyone is on the search for a pair — these Yovela sweatpants are the winners!

11. We Also Love: Dress things up a little with these paperbag waist Grace Karin pants. They’re cropped to make room for all kinds of shoes!

12. We Can’t Forget: You know we wouldn’t forget about leggings. This Fullsoft three-pack is seriously such a great deal!

Accessories

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We haven’t been able to stop thinking about this Lvaiz beanie. It’s lined with silky satin to keep your hair and skin happy!

14. We Also Love: What a mega-deal on this plaid Loritta scarf! It feels like cashmere but it’s currently under $10!

15. We Can’t Forget: Would you believe Us if we told you leg warmers were coming back into style? You will once you see this Leotruny pair!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!

