17 of the Best Heeled Boots and Booties for Fall

Bring out the boots! It’s officially time to store our sandals away for the next couple of seasons and start filling our shoe rack with stylish, cold weather must-haves. That means all types of boots and booties. Some are pretty casual, more for everyday outings and outfits — but we need some we can dress up a little too!

Before you grab a pair of heels for your next event that will leave your feet partially exposed to the cold, consider a pair of heeled boots instead. Still elevated, but warmer and more suitable for the season! Check out our favorites below, both tall and short!

Tall Heeled Boots

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to sleek, timeless fashion, you can’t go wrong with these knee-high Franco Sarto boots and their 3.5-inch block heels!

2. We Also Love: For a skinnier heel, these leather Mikki Up boots from Zappos will be more up your alley. Reviewers say they’re “beautifully made”!

3. We Can’t Forget: Go the slouchy route by adding these Free People boots to your Zappos cart, featuring a pull-on design and a 3-inch block heel!

4. Retro Vibes: Take things back to the ’60s with these Wetkiss go-go boots. Go for a matte version or go super shiny with a patent version!

5. Zip It Up: Instead of asking a friend to yank your knee-highs off your legs, make things easy for yourself with these Nine West heeled boots, featuring a helpful zipper at the bottom of each shoe!

6. Yeehaw: Whether you’re a country babe or just live for the aesthetic, these over-the-knee Cape Robbin cowboy boots are going to capture your heart. They come in so many colors and designs!

7. Budget-Friendly: We were thrilled to find these London Fog boots for such an affordable price — and in multiple colors. The dressy buckle detail is so nice too!

8. Silver Lining: These silver Pleaser boots are tall, metallic and ready to make a statement, whether you wear them with a mini dress or over leggings!

Heeled Booties

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If we’re talking about cold weather, we’re into anything with faux-fur. These Allegra K booties from Target have a faux-fur trim along with their 3.5-inch block heels!

10. We Also Love: We were definitely drawn in by the pink patent version of these 4-inch Steve Madden booties, but there are 12 colors to choose from!

11. We Can’t Forget: These Jessica Simpson booties from Macy’s can totally be worn casually with jeans or more formally with a beautiful dress!

12. Laces Out: These lace-up SODA booties are so affordable, especially considering how often you’ll wear them (and how many compliments you’ll get on them)!

13. A Designer Touch: These suede Lauren Ralph Lauren booties from Macy’s are outfitted with a leather logo detail, padded insoles and stacked heels!

14. For Chelsea Boot Lovers: If you love the goring at the sides of Chelsea boots but want a skinny heel added on, you’ll love these Dream Pairs ankle booties!

15. Upgraded Street Style: Get yourself a pair of Timberlands — but with heels! How cool is this elevated version of such an iconic design?

16. Sparkle, Sparkle: All eyes in the room will be on your when you strut in wearing these glittering Betsey Johnson booties!

17. Last but Not Least: The sock bootie design and unique shape of the heel make these The Drop booties can’t-miss picks!

