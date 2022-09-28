Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want to wear it every day. There are plenty of more comfortable materials out there, especially when it comes to pants!

How about a style of pants you can wear casually instead of jeans but also dress up a little if you need to? A softer fabric, a looser fit, more color variation, a good price, free shipping — you can have all of the above with these Anrabess palazzo pants on Amazon Prime!

See it!

Get the Anrabess Drawstring High-Waist Comfy Boho Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

These are palazzo pants, meaning they have loose, wide legs for both comfort and style. They’re made of 100% rayon too, which we’re always happy to see in a product description. Why? Rayon is not only soft, but it’s wrinkle-resistant, which is especially great for a pair of pants with a lot of fabric like this!

These ultra-flowy pants have a high-rise waistband with a paperbag ruffle trim. It’s also elasticized with a drawstring! You’ll also find pockets on the sides, which you know we love to see and we know you love to see. Pockets are just that beloved!

See it!

Get the Anrabess Drawstring High-Waist Comfy Boho Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another plus when it comes to these Anrabess pants is the fact that they come in eight colors! Definitely much better than the usually few shades of blue and maybe a black or grey you get with jeans. There are blue and black options here, but you’ll also find a rosy brick pink, green, khaki, brown, white and a pretty teal. You can totally grab a few shades if you want — the price is much lower than many pairs of jeans we’ve bought throughout our lives!

These pants could be worn in warm weather, but when it comes to fall, we’d love to see them with a long-sleeve top or fitted turtleneck sweater tucked in. You could also opt for a baby tee and cropped moto jacket, or go ultra-comfy by tucking the front of a crew-neck sweatshirt into the waistband. BRB, grabbing our fuzziest pair of boots!

See it!

Get the Anrabess Drawstring High-Waist Comfy Boho Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more palazzo pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!