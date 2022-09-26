Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always strive to dress like New York City fashionistas. Even if you already are one, looking around at how stylish everyone else is can make you second guess your outfit! City-chic fashion is a special mix of effortless and unique. You want to make it look like you just threw an outfit together and it somehow worked out (even if you spent an hour getting dressed).

We don’t want you to actually spend an hour getting dressed though, so we’ve rounded up 17 awesome fashion picks for you that will have you feeling NYC-chic in no time. We kept things inexpensive too, since not everyone has access or the funds for pricy boutiques. Shop below!

17 Fashion Finds for New York City Style

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: First things first! Before you buy anything else, a white button-up is a must. This Runcati collared shirt will be the most versatile piece in your wardrobe!

2. We Also Love: On the other hand, if you want more of a statement piece, this SOLY HUX crop top has an artsy, abstract print we adore!

3. We Can’t Forget: Two fashion tips that never fail? Raising the neckline and dropping the shoulder seams. Try trading out a simple tee for this SweatyRocks top!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Oversized is the name of the game right now, and this Versear dress is scoring win after win. It looks like it was plucked straight out of an art gallery in Brooklyn!

5. We Also Love: You’ll never go wrong with this Kaximil bodycon dress thanks to its high neck and flattering ruching. Layer any type of outerwear on top!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could definitely wear this R.Vivimos tie-shoulder dress to a nice event — but in true NYC fashion, you should 100% wear it more casually as well!

Outerwear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to your new favorite fall piece. This Dokotoo jacket brings an edge to corduroy by giving it a raw hemline!

8. We Also Love: When the weather really cools down, it’s time to switch to a longer, fuzzier coat. This Angashion faux-fur coat comes in so many shades!

9. We Can’t Forget: Winter is cold in the city streets — and in just about every other state. Time for an extra-long puffer — spend under $100 with this Shanfetl coat!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no skipping over these Tronjori trousers if you really want to elevate your wardrobe. They’re number one bestsellers for a reason!

11. We Also Love: Of course, a vital part of any fashionista’s wardrobe right now is wide leg jeans. These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans are high in quality but low in price!

12. We Can’t Forget: Bold dressers, this one’s for you. Check out this pair of color-block Mistshopy pants!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Lug sole boots should be at the top of your shopping list for an NYC-worthy wardrobe. These Dream Pairs boots come in four versatile hues!

14. We Also Love: We also recommend a pair of modern loafers you can dress up or down. These Aerosoles loafers are so comfy too!

15. We Can’t Forget: Of course, we always recommend sneakers. Try a pair with a platform, like these PUMA kicks!

Accessories

16. Our Absolute Favorite: A beanie will always add an extra layer of cool to any outfit. This Yanibest beanie is our pick because it’s affordable and lined with satin to help protect hair!

17. We Also Love: Chains have been trending lately, and they’re such an easy, inexpensive addition to any outfit. Try wrapping this KunJoe chain belt around your waist or hips!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

