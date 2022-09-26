This Polo Sweater Might Be the Cutest Thing in Target’s Sale Section

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are going all in when it comes to fall shopping this year. We need softer fabrics, cuter designs and pieces that make Us feel like sipping chai tea lattes by the fire in a cozy cabin as leaves lazily float down from the trees outside.

We might have to do a little research and planning when it comes to booking that cabin, but we can buy this polo sweater right now without a second thought. We need to nab it while it’s not only in stock but on sale. It’s just perfect for this time of year, and we loved it the moment we saw it on Target’s site!

Get the A New Day Polo Sweater (originally $25) for just $20 at Target!

As you can see, when you buy this lovely piece online, you can save 20%, so we’re adding to cart and checking out ASAP. This top is definitely polo-inspired, but we’d say it’s about 100 times more elevated. It has the collared neckline and a button placket, but instead of the usual two or three buttons you’d expect, it has five!

This sweater top also has slightly puffed short sleeves that taper at the cuffs, along with a ribbed hem that hits toward the top of the hips. The material itself is so nice too. It’s a soft, lightweight fabric blend featuring 66% recycled polyester, making this a sustainable buy. There’s also a little spandex thrown in to give it some stretch!

Get the A New Day Polo Sweater (originally $25) for just $20 at Target!

Reviewers are calling this piece a “darling fall sweater” and a “great versatile piece.” They say they receive “lots of compliments” while wearing it and that it’s so soft and warm. Many also agree that it’s a good “casual style without looking too, too casual” and that they like wearing it to stay comfy and cute in the office!

This polo sweater comes in sizes XS to 4X and in six solid colors. Go more neutral with a brown, grey, cream or black, or try the blue or teal if you love combining fall pieces with more summery colors. A few sizes are sold out and we expect many more to follow suit, so we just recommend shopping fast. We’re not going to let potential fashion moments pass Us by anymore. This is our year to make our wardrobe the one we’ve always dreamed of, so let’s stop talking and start shopping!

Get the A New Day Polo Sweater (originally $25) for just $20 at Target!

