This Quilted Bomber Jacket Belongs in Your Target Cart — Here’s Why

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And just like that…it’s fall! We thought we might miss summer too much, but now that we’ve finally had a taste of that crisp, cool weather again, we’re ready to say goodbye to the heat. Bring on the outerwear, bring on the pumpkins and bring on the vibes!

We can sip on hot drinks and listen to The Cranberries all day long, but one thing we absolutely need to elevate all of our favorite fall activities is a new jacket. But which style do we go for? Something quilted? A bomber jacket? Something resistant to rain? An oversized silhouette? Well, how about all of the above?

See it!

Get the Wild Fable Oversized Nylon Quilted Bomber Jacket for just $42 at Target! Free shipping!

This jacket delivers all of the best of fall outerwear in one awesome piece. For under $50, this is a steal — especially as reviewers say they “absolutely love” this pick. It also has a nice size range of XS to 4X, and it comes in both off-white and black, a.k.a. two shades you can pair with pretty much everything. We’re already obsessed!

This jacket has a bit of an oversized fit, so it’s relaxed and easy to layer under, but it’s not baggy. It has a bomber silhouette, keeping things pulled together and cool, plus a diamond-stitch quilting that’s not only cute but gives this piece a bit of a lightweight puffer quality. The filling is made with 100% recycled polyester too, so this is a great find if you’re keeping an eye out for sustainable fashion!

This jacket has a full-length zip closure in front, a collar and two side pockets. It hits at the waist, and that hem is ribbed — as are the sleeve cuffs. This helps to create a bit of a seal between your skin and the outside air so you can stay warm!

See it!

Get the Wild Fable Oversized Nylon Quilted Bomber Jacket for just $42 at Target! Free shipping!

Yet another thing to love about this quilted bomber jacket is that it can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry, keeping things easy as your favorite fall pie. No need to worry if it gets a little dirty. There will be no trips to the dry cleaner or tedious hand scrubbing here! You likely won’t have to worry too much though, as the nylon shell should be naturally water-resistant and simple to keep clean!

This jacket is undoubtedly a smart choice when it comes to fall comfort and fashion. Let it keep you warm over a tee and jeans, or let it add a cozy aspect to a more dressy outfit with a midi skirt and heels. Just make sure to grab it ASAP so you can make the most of it this season!

See it!

Get the Wild Fable Oversized Nylon Quilted Bomber Jacket for just $42 at Target! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Wild Fable here and explore more coats and jackets at Target here!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!