11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

It’s that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often a bit too high. That’s why we’re all about sales!

Macy’s is an excellent spot to shop right now for discounted coats and jackets from fan-favorite brands. We’re talking picks from Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, The North Face and more. See 11 of our favorites below and shop now — before they’re sold out!

This Michael Kors Puffer

Set on something designer? This Michael Kors coat is $70 off right now, so let’s do this thing! This puffer is even comes in four colors!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $265) for just $195 only at Macy’s!

This Calvin Klein Wrap Coat

Faux-leather accents make this already chic wrap coat even more beautiful. We can’t believe how good the deal on the Pink Rose shade is right now!

Get the Calvin Klein Petite Faux-Leather-Trim Wrap Coat (originally $400) for just $199.99 at Macy’s!

This Guess Moto Jacket

If you’re looking for something specifically for the fall, a faux-leather jacket is always a smart idea. This Guess pick is cool and edgy but can even be dressed up a bit!

Get the Guess Faux-Leather Moto Jacket (originally $160) for just $120 at Macy’s!

This The North Face Rain Jacket

The best rain jackets need to be both waterproof and windproof. This jacket is both, and it adds on a mesh lining and a nice color-block design in two shades of blue!

Get The North Face Antora Hooded Rain Jacket (originally $109) for just $76 at Macy’s!

This DKNY Career Jacket

Boss babes, this one is for you! This career jacket has a cropped blazer look, complete with notched lapels and welt pockets. Which color will you choose — or will you opt for all three?

Get the DKNY Career Jacket (originally $139) for just $83 at Macy’s!

This Ralph Lauren Trench Coat

A trench will always be timeless — and you know it’s an especially good purchase when it’s a designer pick on sale. This Ralph Lauren trench coat is made with water-repellent cotton too!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Water Resistant Trench Coat (originally $220) for just $165 at Macy’s!

This BCBGeneration Mixed-Media Coat

Can’t decide between a puffer and rain jacket? You can have both with this hybrid! Don’t forget about the hood and stand collar for added warmth!

Get the BCBGeneration Mixed-Media Hooded Raincoat (originally $220) for just $165 at Macy’s!

This Columbia Fleece

Everyone loves cuddling up in a fleece jacket in the cold. It’s such a perfect grab-and-go type of piece, whether you’re heading out or hanging out at home!

Get the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (originally $60) for just $36 at Macy’s!

This London Fog Peacoat

Love the sophistication of a peacoat? Us too! Truly a forever stunning style. The best part about this one is that it actually comes with the plaid scarf in the photo!

Get the London Fog Double-Breasted Peacoat & Plaid Scarf (originally $285) for just $210 at Macy’s!

This Wrangler Denim Jacket

We wouldn’t forget about denim jackets — one of the biggest staples in all of fashion! This one comes from iconic denim brand Wrangler too!

Get the Wrangler Cropped Denim Jacket (originally $60) for just $36 at Macy’s!

This Tommy Hilfiger Packable Puffer

Love a puffer but hate how much it can get in the way once you’re inside? This one packs up into a little bag to make things easier for you!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Packable Puffer Coat (originally $160) for just $120 at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Explore all coats and jackets currently on sale at Macy’s here!

