Looking for some new additions to your warm-weather wardrobe, but don’t want to break the bank? Plus-size clothing can be pretty expensive, but if that’s the type of body you have, you want to make sure you can outfit it with things you actually like! Luckily, there are plenty of fantastic options over at Amazon that look great, and you don’t have to spend over $25 for each piece!

Whether you want a great bodysuit to wear with the clothes you already have, a graphic tee that you can rock with a breezy pair of capris, or some form-fitting leggings to add to your collection of basics, there’s plenty to choose from. And you don’t even have to spend an entire paycheck! Below, find some of our favorite picks for these plus-size Amazon fashion finds under $25. This time, you’ll be ready for spring before it ever arrives!

10 Spring-Ready Plus-Size Amazon Fashion Finds Under $25

1. Love These Leggings: These form-fitting leggings are thick, comfortable, and warm enough for when it’s still a bit chilly — just $19!

2. Sweet Sweater: This simple ribbed crewneck sweater comes in plenty of fun, pastel springtime colors — just $23!

3. V for Very Stylish: This cut-out blouse comes in plenty of fun prints and has a V-shaped cutout — just $24!

4. Sleeveless Henley: Slide into this sleeveless henley tank top when the weather warms up and rock these fun prints — just $24!

5. Time to Swing: Rock this sleeveless tank with lace trim while out on a springtime jog — just $20!

6. More Mesh: Show off your figure with this two-for-one mesh top that’ll have heads turning — just $23!

7. Casual Cool: Grab one of these fun tops with a variety of different designs for everyday wear — just $24!

8. Better Bodysuit: Get this ribbed bodysuit in plenty of different colors to go with your favorite accessories — just $20!

9. Darling Dress: Bring this comfy surplice dress out when you want to walk around on warm, breezy days — just $23!

10. Very Airy: Put on this airy, V-neck blouse for a shopping trip or brunch with friends — was $28, now just $22!

