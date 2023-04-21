Reviewers With Larger Busts Say This Front-Closure Bra Is So Easy to Put On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is nothing more annoying about the getting ready process than fussing around with your bra — and it can be especially bothersome for those with larger busts. Getting those clasps in the back to connect shouldn’t be such a hassle!

Thankfully, front-closure bras exist to make life easier! This specific bra from Glamorise has come to the rescue for thousands of shoppers, who say putting it on is a breeze. And better yet, it’s just as supportive and sturdy as traditional bra styles!

Get the Glamorise Women’s Plus Size Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra for prices starting at $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

A common problem that arises with front-closure bras is that they may not feel as secure as the typical metal clasps on the back of most styles. Here, you’re getting a singular interlocking clasp in front, and the fear is that it’ll suddenly break and leave you with a painfully embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. But reviewers assert that the clasp on this bra is sturdy as a rock! Some shoppers say they’ve had this bra for months and it continues to hold up, which is a testament to its top-notch construction.

Get the Glamorise Women’s Plus Size Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra for prices starting at $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

But there are so many other features on this bra that can benefit larger busts and plus sizes. The back of the bra is super smooth, with wider side panels that can prevent awkward bulging around the arm area. The straps also include a touch of extra padding so they feel more comfortable instead of digging into your skin. The cups are full coverage, but that front clasp design does still allow you to wear some plunging neckline styles. This bra has all of the ease, comfort and support that anyone would want, and the size range is impressively expansive. What’s not to love?

See it: Get the Glamorise Women’s Plus Size Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra for prices starting at $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Glamorise and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!