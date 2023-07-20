21 European-Style Summer Essentials Starting at Just $16

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It seems like everyone we know is heading to Europe on a summer vacation! Meanwhile, we’re over here daydreaming about drinking Aperol Spritzes on the Amalfi Coast. But even if you’re not jet-setting on a European escape, you can still dress like you’re one of the locals.
European summer style is so effortlessly chic! Think: neutrals, linens and florals. The more matching sets and classic accessories, the better! Below are 21 Euro-style summer essentials that will instantly elevate your wardrobe. Most of these pieces are under $50!
Two-Piece Sets
1. This beige two-piece set is a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! The cozy lounge look is an affordable alternative to a Free People set — just $54!
2. Featuring a cropped rank and wide-leg pants (with pockets!), this linen-blend matching set feels like a European ‘fit — just $44!
3. This tailored two-piece floral set seems like something you would find at Reformation. The fitted crop top and high-waisted trousers are so flattering — just $42!
4. Another no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this linen-blend tank and shorts set is the ideal outfit for sightseeing around a European city — just $37!
5. Complete with a long-sleeve crop top and high-waisted shorts, this two-piece crochet set works as a cover-up or a casual summer OOTD — just $31!
Dresses
6. This ruffle strap tiered mini dress with a sweetheart neckline is so sweet for a summer day — just $40!
7. This smocked sleeveless midi dress belongs in the English countryside! Frolic amongst the flowers in this breezy tiered frock — just $47!
8. Beach babe! This asymmetrical tiered maxi dress belongs on the beach in Greece, Italy or France — originally $60, now just $45!
9. We’ve seen this strapless twist-knot knit dress all over TikTok! Sultry and stylish, this midi is a summer 2023 staple — just $27!
10. Vacay vibes! This open-back maxi dress is a dream on a warm-weather Euro trip — just $33!
Shoes
11. Just like most Europeans, these Dr. Martens chunky fisherman sandals are cool and trendy without trying too hard — originally $100, now just $92!
12. An affordable alternative to Birkenstocks, this buckle sandal is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s slide sandals on Amazon — just $30!
13. These lace-up strappy sandals are très chic! Style these shoes with a sundress for a summer dinner date — originally $80, now just $45!
14. On pointe! These classic ballet flats are so cute and comfy (bonus: they’re trending right now!) — just $16!
15. These comfy Sorel crossover sandals are fit for a Greek goddess — just $88!
Handbags
16. A straw bag is the must-have accessory of the moment! And this circular straw crossbody is giving European getaway — just $25!
17. Available in 36 different shades (every color of the rainbow!), this vegan leather ruched hobo handbag is the perfect purse for everyday exploring — just $80!
18. Covered in embossed vegan leather, this mini flap crocodile print crossbody looks luxe — just $80!
19. Need a go-to bag for running errands or running into your ex out at a bar? This quilted shoulder bag with a chunky gold chain screams “I’ve leveled up” — originally $45, now just $33!
20. Crafted from real leather, this Hobo tote bag is large and luxurious! Plus, it’s 50% off — originally $298, now just $148!
21. This Kurt Geiger London shoulder bag is fit for a queen — or just an American girl who wishes she were a princess. The tweed fabric is posh and polished — just $245!
