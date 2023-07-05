Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

J’adore French fashion! There’s a reason Paris is considered the city of love. From the decadent food to the regal architecture, the culture radiates romance. And if you’ve ever been lucky enough to stroll down a cobblestone street while clutching a croissant, you’ve probably noticed how the Parisian passersbys all dress impeccably. French-girl style is simple yet sophisticated, understated and unique. While Americans like to experiment with bright colors and bold designs, the French tend to stick with classic cuts and neutral tones.

French-girl fashion is very much trending right now (think: quiet luxury meets coastal grandmother). And since it’s summer, you can embrace this chic style with feminine frocks! Whether you’re vacationing in the south of France or just hanging at home, these 17 dresses will help you channel your inner French girl. Bon voyage!

1. Twist and shout! Strapless and stretchy, this twist-knot knit dress is such a stylish pick for summer into fall — just $34!

2. This corset-style sundress feels like it’s from House of CB or Reformation. Perfect for frolicking in the French countryside — just $41!

3. Available in 12 different colors, this satin slip dress is a versatile closet staple. Style this midi on its own in summer or add a sweater for fall — just $25!

4. Designed with asymmetric tiers, this flowy spaghetti-strap maxi dress is a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon. Take this beachy dress from St. Tropez to the Seine — originally $60, now just $43!

5. Complete with tasteful side cutouts, this high-neck midi dress is a summer staple — just $43!

6. Crafted from a lovely linen blend, this blue striped midi dress is both timeless and trendy. And the details are just darling, from the ruffled cap sleeves to the pockets — just $39!

7. This one-shoulder smocked midi dress is an easy option that you can rock from day to night. Choose from one of 39 colors and patterns, including beige, black and white — originally $52, now just $45!

8. Whether you’re in work mode or out of office on vacay, look professional and polished in this short-sleeve shirt dress! This tie-waist midi is breathable, comfortable and flattering — originally $33, now just $25!

9. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves and a high slit, this romantic dress from Reformation might just lead to a French kiss — just $248!

10. One of our favorite dresses we’ve seen this season is this charming floral frock from Reformation made from lightweight linen ­— just $278!

11. Heading off on holiday? Paired with oversized sunglasses, this sleeveless mini shift dress from Reformation is oh-so-elegant for summer — just $128!

12. Just like Nice, France, this tie-strap midi dress from Reformation is so nice! The high slit and curve-hugging cut is a dream for date night — just $278!

13. Complete with short sleeves and a V-neckline, this eyelet maxi dress from Anthropologie works in any summer setting — just $190!

14. This off-the-shoulder midi dress has earned rave reviews! One shopper said, “Ooh la la … it is so comfortable with a thick band that stays on your upper arms, hides any flaws, makes you look like a million dollars. I got a ridiculous amount of compliments on the night I wore it out!” — just $148!

15. We have a feeling French girls would whole-heartedly give this linen shirt dress a “OUI!” With a button front, 3/4-length sleeves, a tie waist and pockets, this maxi dress is stunning for summer — just $190!

16. Accented with subtle metallic thread, this white smocked maxi dress is a must-have for a beach day — just $164!

17. This navy linen maxi dress is a hero on a hot day. “Love this dress!” one customer gushed. “Simple but has cute detail with the ties on top. Super comfortable and great material!” — just $98!

18. Topped off with a high-low hem, pockets and ruffled straps, this tiered maxi dress will instantly elevate your street style in any corner of the world — just $43!

19. This long-sleeve button-down mini dress includes balloon sleeves, a tie waist and a swing skirt. Style this floral frock with sneakers during the day and heeled sandals at night — just $43!

20. Every closet needs an LBD for summer, and this fit-and-flare midi dress checks all our boxes. It’s comfy, cute and casual — originally $36, now just $30!

21. Featuring an airy fit, this tiered maxi dress is a breezy beauty. Choose from every color of the rainbow — originally $60, now just $35!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: