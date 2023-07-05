Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: I have a bit of a shopping problem, especially when it comes to dresses. Even though my closet is filled with more than enough options, I somehow can’t resist the urge to expand my wardrobe. Every time I tell myself I’m going to stop purchasing new pieces, I find a frock I just have to have. I’m like Pavlov’s dogs, salivating every time I hear a notification that a package has been delivered. Retail therapy is real, people!

Now that July is here, I’m fully embracing summer style. And once the weather gets this warm, all I want to wear is dresses! Pants make me feel way too sticky and sweaty on a hot, humid day. Even if dresses aren’t typically your taste, there are many different silhouettes out there that don’t feel too feminine or formal. As a tomboy at heart, I love rocking sneakers with dresses for a casual approach.

Below are nine breezy frocks from Nordstrom that will keep you cool while looking even cooler! All of these frocks are under $150 — affordable and adorable. Take these dresses to a beach vacation, barbecue and beyond!

Adelyn Rae Eyelet Midi Dress

Crafted with a peephole cutout, ruffled hem and purple floral print, this eyelet midi dress is eye-catching! And it’s currently on sale for almost half off, so score this steal while you still can.

Was $190 On Sale: $100 You Save 47% See It!

Barok Paris Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

When it’s too sweltering outside for straps, opt for this off-the-shoulder maxi dress. Love the boho-chic crochet and tassel details and flowy fit!

Was $214 On Sale: $139 You Save 35% See It!

English Factory Floral Strapless Dress

This stunning strapless dress looks so much more expensive than it is! From the charming bodice bow to the unique floral print, this mini dress is truly a work of art.

$80.00 See It!

BP Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Simple and summery, this puff-sleeve mini dress is a daytime dream! Just add a pair of sneakers or sandals, and you’ve got yourself an easy everyday outfit.

$49.00 See It!

ASTR the Label Satin Midi Dress

This satin midi dress from ASTR the Label is one of my top choices for wedding guests. Silky-smooth and flattering, this frock fits like a glove! And this new pink floral print is so pretty.

$98.00 See It!

English Factory Tiered Maxi Dress

Top tier! Available in black and white, this tiered poplin midi is a great dress to grab when you’re on the go. It’s a day-to-night no-brainer!

$100.00 See It!

Billabong Floral Smocked Maxi Dress

Pastel perfection! Designed with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this airy maxi dress was made for a tropical getaway.

$100.00 See It!

Caslon Striped Linen-Blend Maxi Dress

Blue skies and stripes ahead! This lightweight linen-blend maxi dress totally checks the coastal trend box. Plus, it comes with pockets!

$89.00 See It!

Wayf Linen-Blend Sundress

Between the tie straps, side slit and floral pattern, this sundress looks like it’s from Reformation! Take this midi from a picnic in the park to a dinner by the water.

$108.00 See It!

