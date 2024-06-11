This Colorful Chiffon Blouse Is the Perfect Breezy Summer Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here’s an important truth that everyone needs to learn. You’re allowed to wear colorful tops. You don’t have to stick to muted colors unless for some reason you just want to. There are so many fun and funky tops out there that you can choose from, even if you have to

The Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress is just $41 at Amazon, and I’ve been wearing it just about every week. It’s become my go-to “dress up, but stay somewhat casual” look if I need to join a meeting or see someone in person when I’m not sitting at my computer. Because it’s such a simple garment that feels good to wear and makes me feel better when I wear it. Yes, even though it has ruffles!

Get the Allimy Ruffle Trim Blouse for just $24 at Amazon!

It has a fun, deep V-neck, a long flared sleeve with ruffles, and a flattering empire waist as well as the all-important backless cutout design. Its A-line hem is just long enough, and the tiny flowers all over give it that much more charm that feels rustic and charming.

So if you haven’t been swayed just yet, consider grabbing one of these dresses whenever you have the extra cash. You’ll find that you start relying on it more often than not, and you’ll love swishing around in it when you get it.

