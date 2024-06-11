Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a four-hour visit on Sunday, June 9, at the Los Angeles home they’re selling, according to Page Six.

The outlet obtained pictures of Affleck, 51, leaving the Beverly Hills mansion in a black Mercedes on Sunday evening. Photographers told Page Six that Affleck was inside the house with Lopez, 54, for four hours between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday, June 10, that the couple — who wed in July 2022 — are selling the home they purchased for a reported $60 million in 2023 amid marital issues.

TMZ was the first to report that the house is being shown to prospective buyers despite not being officially on the market.

The 38,000 square-foot home is located on five acres of land, and the house has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring.”

In May, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck had moved out of the mansion “several weeks” earlier amid speculation that the couple was on the rocks. Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Since then, Lopez has canceled her This Is Me… Live tour to spend time “with her children, family and close friends,” tour promoter Live Nation said in an email to customers.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez said in a “special message” in the email. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Last week, Lopez addressed her fans directly amid mounting rumors about her marriage and thanked fans for making her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, the most-watched film on the platform.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she wrote via her “On The JLo” newsletter on Wednesday, June 5. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”