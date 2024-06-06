Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out on ‘Negativity’ Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors, Tour Cancelation

By
Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out on ‘Negativity’ Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors, Tour Cancelation
Jennifer Lopez Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is keeping positive amid speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck and her recent tour cancelation.

The actress and singer thanked fans in a message via her OnTheJLo website on Wednesday, June 5, for making her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, a huge success.

“I found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!!” she shared. “ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!”

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez, 54, added. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Original Bennifer Romance

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

Last week, the “Papi” singer announced she had canceled her This Is Me… Live tour to spend more time with her family.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” said an email sent to ticketholders and fans on Friday, May 31.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez added in a “special message” included in the email. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

The cancelation of Lopez’s tour comes after weeks of rumors that she and Affleck, 51, are on the rocks.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Still Wearing Their Wedding Rings Amid Ongoing Marital Issues

Related: Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Been Wearing Their Wedding Rings?

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

Score This Deal on Dyson! 26% Off The Cordless Vacuum

Deal of the Day

Score This Deal on Dyson! 26% Off The Cordless Vacuum View Deal

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source added.

A second source told Us in May that Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion “several weeks” earlier.

Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together several times since rumors of a split emerged last month. The couple attended a graduation party for Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 18, at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house on Thursday, May 30. On Sunday, June 2, Lopez was spotted kissing Affleck on the cheek at his 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica.

In this article

jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!