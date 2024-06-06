Jennifer Lopez is keeping positive amid speculation about her marriage to Ben Affleck and her recent tour cancelation.

The actress and singer thanked fans in a message via her OnTheJLo website on Wednesday, June 5, for making her latest Netflix movie, Atlas, a huge success.

“I found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!!” she shared. “ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!”

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez, 54, added. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Last week, the “Papi” singer announced she had canceled her This Is Me… Live tour to spend more time with her family.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” said an email sent to ticketholders and fans on Friday, May 31.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez added in a “special message” included in the email. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

The cancelation of Lopez’s tour comes after weeks of rumors that she and Affleck, 51, are on the rocks.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source added.

A second source told Us in May that Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion “several weeks” earlier.

Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together several times since rumors of a split emerged last month. The couple attended a graduation party for Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 18, at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house on Thursday, May 30. On Sunday, June 2, Lopez was spotted kissing Affleck on the cheek at his 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica.