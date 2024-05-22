Your account
Stylish

Jennifer Lopez Wears a $24K Plunging White Ruffled Cape as a Gown at ‘Atlas’ Premiere in Mexico City

By
Jennifer Lopez Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s impressive array of press tour outfits continues.

The 54-year-old actress attended the Mexico City premiere of her upcoming film, Atlas, on Tuesday, May 21, in an elegant white ruffled cape featuring a plunging neckline.

The cape, which is from Chloé’s fall/winter 2024 ready to wear collection and retails for $24,790, fastened at her waist before flowing out into a romantic heap of ruffles on the floor. Her legs poked out underneath, exposing a pair of Elie Saab pre-fall 2024 platform heels on her feet.

Lopez wore her hair up in a messy bun with tousled pieces of hair framing her face. She sported fresh, dewy blush, smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

The multi-hyphenate has had a busy week promoting Atlas. She attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, May 20, in a strapless black and white ensemble from Greta Constantine’s spring 2024 collection. That same day, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a body-hugging halter dress by Aya Muse.

Jennifer Lopez Exudes Elegance in Ruffled White Gown With a Plunging Neckline at ‘Atlas’ Premiere
Simu Liu, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Peyton. Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Notably, Lopez attended both premieres solo amid rumors that she is experiencing marriage problems with husband Ben Affleck. These rumors began to swirl after the multi-hyphenate attended the May 6 Met Gala alone.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us in May. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The source went on to reveal that Lopez is “very focused on work” and that the couple “are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Atlas, which will be available on Netflix beginning Friday, May 24, is a science fiction thriller that follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a data analyst who embarks on a mission to defeat a rogue robot.

“I loved that this is a big sci-fi action movie, but at its core, it’s a story of friendship — and a love story, in a way,” Lopez told Netflix in April. “I always see everything as a love story, but this is a different kind of love between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances, and teach each other how to be more human.”

