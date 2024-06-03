Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on quite the display of PDA as questions about the status of their relationship continue.

Lopez, 54, kissed Affleck, 51, on the cheek during a Los Angeles outing on Sunday, June 2. The couple reunited to attend Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica. (Affleck shares Samuel, along with children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Lopez kept it casual in jeans and a black shirt while her husband wore jeans, a red shirt and matching red jacket. It appeared the pair did not arrive together but were quick to greet each other outside of the game.

Sunday’s outing comes after Lopez and Affleck were spotted arriving at Violet’s graduation party on Thursday, May 30. While they left the party together, the Daily Mail reported that after Lopez and Affleck returned to his rental property, they went their separate ways.

Questions about the status of Lopez and Affleck’s marriage started to arise last month after the couple went 47 days without being photographed together. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on May 16 that they were “having issues,” but a second insider noted that Lopez and Affleck are not looking to separate.

“They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the first source said, noting that Lopez was “very focused on work.” The insider added that the singer was “prepping” for her This Is Me Live Tour. However, Lopez announced on Friday, May 31, that she was canceling the tour.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” an email read, as the cancellation was announced by Live Nation and Lopez’s official newsletter.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote in a message to fans. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much.”

Fans have questioned the reason for Lopez’s tour cancellation, with many wondering if her marital status has anything to do with it.

Lopez and Affleck have a long-time love story, which started in the early 2000s. They met on the Gigli movie set and started dating. The pair had plans to walk down the aisle in 2003, but never exchanged their vows. By January 2004, the duo had split.

In 2021, the couple rekindled their past romance and were married by the following year. Despite questions about the current status of their relationship, both Affleck and Lopez have been spotted on various occasions still wearing their wedding rings. The singer even shut down questions about Affleck during her Atlas press tour late last month.

A reporter asked about the “rumors” during an event in Mexico City. Costar Simu Liu quickly came to Lopez’s defense.

“OK we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it,” he said. Lopez added, “You know better than that.”