Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are on the same page when it comes to their kids.

The two women’s lives became intertwined when Lopez, 54, wed Ben Affleck in 2022. Garner, 51, shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 11, with Affleck, 51, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2018.

“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the trio. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”

Although Lopez and Affleck haven’t welcomed any children together, Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The singer’s kids have formed a bond with Garner and Affleck’s children, and the three coparents work together to make sure the step-siblings get to spend time together.

“They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the insider shares. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

The source adds that there is no bad blood between Affleck and Garner, noting that “anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge” at this point. “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”

Affleck was previously engaged to Lopez before he and Garner tied the knot. The twosome first started dating in 2002, getting engaged later that year. They called off their engagement in 2004.

When Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, a source exclusively told Us that the pair had “Garner’s seal of approval.” The insider added that Garner thinks Lopez is “a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

When Affleck and Lopez exchanged vows at the actor’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate in August 2022, Affleck noted that the time the duo spent apart had allowed them to welcome their children.

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source exclusively told Us of the nuptials.

Garner, for her part, further proved that she and Affleck are grateful for each other while giving him a Father’s Day shout-out in June 2023.

“BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” she wrote via Instagram.

After her split from Affleck, Garner moved on with John Miller in 2018. After being notoriously private early in their romance, the couple have recently been spotted together more often.