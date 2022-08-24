Pouring his heart out. Ben Affleck gave an ardent address to Jennifer Lopez and her children during their wedding celebration with family and friends at his Riceboro, Georgia, estate on Saturday, August 20.

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The newlyweds, who eloped in Las Vegas in July, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. After they called off their engagement, Lopez, 53, went on to have twins Emma and Maximillian, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. The 50-year-old Good Will Hunting actor, for his part, shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. He and Garner, 50, were married from 2005 to 2018.

After more than a decade apart, Lopez and Affleck were spotted vacationing together in Big Sky, Montana in May 2021. The following April, the “Jenny From the Block” singer announced that she and the Town actor were engaged for the second time via her On the JLo newsletter.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

Although the couple’ happy ending was a longtime coming, their wedding celebrations were worth the wait. “It was a weekend full of festivities for friends and family and it felt like a fairytale,” an insider told Us.

The source continued, “Jennifer looked like a princess and was flawless. Everyone had an amazing time and danced the night away. It was very intimate and all about celebrating their love for one another and their family.”

The Marry Me actress, who said eloping was “exactly” how she and Affleck wanted to tie the knot, shared the details of the nuptials via her newsletter last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The “On the Floor” singer continued, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” signing the newsletter, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

