They do — again! After eloping in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony at his Georgia estate.

The Tender Bar star, 50, and the New York native, 53, said “I do” again surrounded by their loved ones and famous friends on Saturday, August 20. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds’ guests all wore white ensembles. The Marry Me star, for her part, stole the show in a Ralph Lauren gown with a long train and coordinating veil.

In addition to Lopez and Affleck’s wedding guests, they were supported by all five of their children on Saturday. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the happy couple were set to celebrate their nuptials in a three-day celebration following their intimate Vegas nuptials.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote via her “On the J. Lo” newsletter in July, hours after Us confirmed the pair had obtained a marriage license. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued at the time: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another at very, very long last.”

Lopez and the Deep Water actor, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. As the pair’s relationship continued heating up, they got engaged in April.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in her newsletter at the time, confirming their engagement. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

