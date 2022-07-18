Before the big moment! Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her wedding to Ben Affleck — and she had one of them on deck for quite a while.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it and saving it and saving it,” the “On the Floor” songstress, 52, said in a video shared in the Sunday, July 17, edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter. “And now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The Grammy nominee noted that the sleeveless boatneck dress was from an “old movie” of hers, though she didn’t specify which one. She accessorized the simple gown with minimal jewelry, including a delicate necklace and stud earrings.

The video was taken by celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton, who gave the Hustlers star her flowing waves for the big day. “Wedding glam 💒,” the hair pro, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Out of all the events and crazy glams we have had, this definitely was the most special. Congratulations Jen and Ben!”

For her second look, the Shades of Blue alum wore an ultra glamorous gown from Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection. That dress had a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice and full-length lace sleeves, which she set off with a matching veil.

Lopez previously wore a Zuhair Murad bridal look in the rom-com Marry Me, which premiered in February. Her character, Kat Valdez, donned the elaborate gown for her onstage wedding to a schoolteacher named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) following her public breakup with fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma).

The “Get Right” singer and the Oscar winner, 49, tied the knot in Las Vegas this weekend after obtaining a marriage license on Saturday, July 16. The duo, who rekindled their romance last year following Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez, got engaged in April.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the JLo Beauty founder wrote in her newsletter on Sunday. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The casual ceremony was very different from the one the couple planned — and later called off — during their first engagement in 2003. Us Weekly reported at the time that about 400 guests were set to attend that event, and the final details would be hand-delivered just days before the ceremony.

This time, though, they wanted something different. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” an insider told Us of the pair’s Vegas wedding. “They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer.”

