Art imitating life! Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the rom-com, but her latest film, Marry Me, is a lot more personal than much of her previous work.

The Grammy winner, 52, plays pop star Kat Valdez in the movie, released on Friday, February 11. Kat and her boyfriend, fellow musician Bastian (Maluma), decide to get married on stage during a concert, but just before the big day, Bastian gets caught cheating. Unwilling to suffer a major embarrassment on stage, Kat zeroes in on an audience member holding a sign that reads, “Marry me!”

That concertgoer is Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a divorced dad and schoolteacher — and more importantly, a civilian to the megastar lifestyle. Kat tries to pursue a relationship with Charlie to avoid further public humiliation, but the pair quickly must decide if their very different lives are compatible.

“This movie was very meta for me,” the Enough actress said during an appearance on the Today show earlier this month. “This was the first time that I got to really take my own life, cause I’ve played a lot of different types of characters in all these different movies over the years, but this is the first time that it was as close to me.”

The New York City native was referring to her real-life career as a world-famous musician and actress, but she also seemingly acknowledged the connections between Kat’s personal life and her own high-profile relationships.

“This movie is personal for me,” Lopez said during a Marry Me concert event on Thursday, February 10. “This came out of my own experience — the journey to the love of your life. Sometimes it has its ups and downs, unexpected twists and turns. But what I’ve learned is that you have to find yourself before you can find that person who’s gonna complete the picture.”

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress didn’t mention anyone by name, but fans immediately noticed parallels to her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her subsequent romance with Ben Affleck. Lopez and the former MLB star, 46, called it quits in April 2021 amid rumors that he cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. (The Bravo personality, 31, denied that the pair hooked up.)

By summer of that year, Lopez had moved on with Affleck, 49, whom she was first engaged to from 2002 to 2004. “I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month of the couple’s reunion. “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Marry Me is in theaters now and available to stream via Peacock. Keep scrolling for more ways that the movie mimics Lopez’s real life: