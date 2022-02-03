J Lo Jokingly Calls Out Hoda Kotb Over Split After Ben Affleck Questions

Two can play that game! Jennifer Lopez wasn’t afraid to flip the script on newly-single Hoda Kotb after being asked questions about Ben Affleck.

While the 52-year-old actress admitted that her upcoming film, Marry Me, was “very meta,” Lopez attempted to dodge more specific questions about her romance with Affleck, 49, during a Thursday, February 3, appearance on Today.

“I know you don’t necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you. … But I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?” Savannah Guthrie asked.

Thanks for having me this morning! It was good to see you @hodakotb, @SavannahGuthrie and all my friends at the @TODAYshow! #MarryMeMovie https://t.co/gZqIExoW3p — jlo 💍 (@JLo) February 3, 2022

After Lopez noted she could tell Guthrie, 50, and Kotb, 57, the story “backstage,” she added, “I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Kotb subsequently brought up Lopez’s recent People magazine cover story, in which she discussed Affleck. (The twosome reunited in April 2021, more than a decade after ending their engagement in 2004.)

“Let me just block out this corner,” the journalist said, covering up a story about her recent split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Lopez grabbed the magazine and quipped, “Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?”

After laughing, Kotb declared, “Touché,” while Guthrie referred to the situation as “mutually assured destruction.”

The broadcaster announced her split from Schiffman, 63, on Monday, telling Today viewers: “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

After Thursday’s exchange ended with Lopez and Kotb calling each other “funny,” the “On My Way” songstress tweeted out the clip of her full interview, writing, “Thanks for having me this morning! It was good to see you @hodakotb, @SavannahGuthrie and all my friends at the @TODAYshow! #MarryMeMovie.”