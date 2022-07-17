A marriage two decades in the making! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married after getting engaged for the second time, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The pair got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, according to legal documents obtained by Us. The two just couldn’t wait for their wedding any longer and exchanged vows over the weekend, the insider exclusively tells Us. TMZ was first to report the news.

The “Get Right” songstress, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez’s April 2021 split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Within weeks, the duo jetted off to Montana for a low-key vacation.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They both respect and trust each other.”

Two months later, the pair made their romance Instagram official when the Hustlers actress posted a photo of herself and the Argo director sharing a kiss on her birthday. An insider later told Us that the New York City native “called it her best birthday yet.”

In September 2021, the twosome made their triumphant return to the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Affleck’s movie The Last Duel. Days later, the couple returned to the U.S. for the Met Gala in New York City, where they kissed through masks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Earlier this year, Lopez confirmed that Affleck proposed a second time — this time with an 8.5-carat green diamond ring. “They are both happier than ever,” an insider told Us in April.

The Shades of Blue alum and the Justice League actor met in 2002 while filming the movie Gigli. Affleck proposed in November of that year after a whirlwind romance, but the duo later canceled their planned September 2003 nuptials due to “excessive media attention.” They officially called it quits in January 2004.

Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony, whom she wed in June 2004. The former spouses, who share 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, split in July 2011 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Garner in June 2005. The Pearl Harbor star and the Juno actress, 50, are the parents of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The twosome announced their split in June 2015.

Despite their marriages to other people, Lopez and Affleck continued to speak positively about each other in the press. In 2020, the Gone Girl actor told The New York Times that he thought his now-wife should have earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Hustlers.

“She’s the real thing,” the Good Will Hunting screenwriter said at the time. “I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f–king baller.”

Earlier this year, Lopez admitted that no one was “more surprised” than her and Affleck about their reunion. “You never could imagine something like that could happen,” she said during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Affleck and Lopez’s representatives for comment.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!