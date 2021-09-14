Red carpet magic! When it comes to fashion, Jennifer Lopez knows how to steal the show — and the 2021 Met Gala was no different.

Lopez, 52, donned a floor-length Ralph Lauren gown — complete with a daring, thigh-high slit — at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13. To fit the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, she accessorized with a western-inspired hat and faux fur shrug.

The Grammy nominee’s stunning serve came shortly after her first official public appearance with Ben Affleck since the pair rekindled their romance earlier this year. They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Affleck’s new movie The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday, September 10.

On Monday, Lopez smooched the Gone Girl star, 49, after walking the carpet alone. The pair wore masks to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

Lopez last attended the Met Gala in 2019 with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. (In 2020, the gala was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

In April, the Hustlers actress and the former MLB athlete, 46, announced in a joint statement to Today that they called it quits, realizing they’re “better as friends.” Weeks later, the “Get Right” singer was spotted with Affleck.

Lopez was previously engaged to the Argo director for two years before they split in 2004. Their April reunion quickly sent fans into a frenzy, and by the following month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the pair are “full-on dating.”

A source noted at the time, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. … The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

Though they were photographed together on multiple occasions afterward — even spending time with each other’s children — the couple played coy about their status for several months. While celebrating Lopez’s birthday on a romantic European getaway in July, they finally went Instagram official.

“[They] wanted to share their love with the world,” a source told Us, adding that the “Jenny From the Block” singer thought it was her “best birthday yet.”

Lopez and Affleck were “ready to fully be a public couple” after their PDA-filled vacation, the insider said.

The Maid in Manhattan star has yet to address the end of her engagement to Rodriguez in depth, but the retired baseball player recently admitted he’ll always have love for his former fiancée.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight in August. “All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So, like I said, no regrets.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002. She shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she split in 2011. Their divorce was finalized three years later.

Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.