Fantastic fashion! It may not be the first Monday in May, but the Met Gala is back and sartorial celebrities look more fabulous than ever. See every red carpet look here!

On September 13, 2021, A-list style stars hit the red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit to raise money for the institute and celebrate this year’s exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The show is Part One of a two-part study in the power of American Fashion, Part Two to take place during the first half of 2022, pandemic permitting, of course.

The hosts for the event are a young Hollywood bonanza of individuality and expression of personal style, including music phenom Billie Eilish, whose looks never fail to wow, poet Amanda Gorman, tennis champion and mental health activist Naomi Osaka and gender-bending style star, actor Timothée Chalamet (who last made red carpet waves at the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival.)

As soon as the red carpet opened, our jaws collectively dropped when we saw Keke Palmer’s entrance and her chic brushed out locks. We also loved Julia Garner‘s bouncy curls, Emma Chamberlain‘s bold smoky lids and Amanda Gorman‘s bejeweled lids.

Scroll through to check out every bodacious beauty moment at the 2021 Met Gala! (And if you’d like to take a walk down memory lane — and really, who doesn’t? — relive the best beauty looks at the 2019 Gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the 2018 event, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and. The Catholic Imagination!)